MURDOCK - Charlotte County commissioners narrowly approved a large-scale residential rezoning last week targeted for 1,000 homes.
The vote was 3-2 to approve a change to the county's future land use plan on 315 acres on Zemel Road stretching up to touch Burnt Store Road at one point.
The land is currently zoned for only 31 homes under old rural zoning. That zoning, however, has already been overridden by previous changes to the future land use. Those changes say a developer can build 1,167 homes.
The developer, Maronda Homes, wants to actually decrease the number to 1,000.
Commissioners Joe Tiseo and Chris Constance voted against the request, even though staff told them a plan with even more homes at this site was previously approved.
"You'd be hard pressed to deny that," Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said of the 1,000-home plan.
Constance and Tiseo both said they have reached their limit on approving plans giant residential projects along Burnt Store Road for the time being. This decision came after they learned that the newest plan would lead to service failure in theory on Burnt Store Road, which the county just finished widening to four generous lanes.
"So the four-lane road that we just spent tens of millions of dollars on and just completed, that's going to fail," Tiseo said.
"At some point, you've got to pick something, and I guess this is the one I'm picking," Tiseo said, explaining his opposition to this particular project.
"It sort of boggles my mind that so much was allowed to occur when these were tiny little roadways," Commissioner Chris Constance said.
Staff from Community Development as well as the developer's lawyer explained to the board that the entitlement for 1,167 units was already approved. The county developed a Burnt Store Road Plan more than 15 years ago. As this project nears reality, the developer must request rezoning from the old 31 to a new 1,000 homes, which shocked the two commissioners.
But commissioners have found themselves approving many large projects on Burnt Store Road as well as nearby on Tuckers Grade in the past few years. Tiseo noted that when all 1,000 homes are built in this project, not only will it clog up Burnt Store Road, it will put the soon-to-be expanded sewers at 95%. The state does not allow that.
Staff explained that these issues are in the future. And in the future, the county will calculate how the developer can pay its fair share of utility and transportation expansion needs.
"It will happen when they come in for their projects," Public Works Manager Joanne Vernon said.
The county has been alerted by a consultant to these issues on Burnt Store Road, she said.
"We need to make sure they pay their share," she said. "The time isn't right now. It's not during this process."
The 2005 Burnt Store Road plan stated that county's seven miles of Burnt Store Road needed to be expanded to four lanes by 2015, and six lanes by 2030. A major recession hit in 2008, which caused development in Florida to grind to a halt.
Now, a building boom is once again highlighting potential problems along the largely rural Burnt Store Road. The 2005 plan laid out needed infrastructure upgrades, some of which have been implemented and some have not.
Maronda Homes will return in February for zoning changes, lawyer Rob Berntsson said. Eventually, the developer will present detailed plans, including how cars will get onto Burnt Store Road when only the corner of the rectangular property touches the road.
"We'll be back in February with a lot of answers to your questions," he said.
