MURDOCK - The 10-year redrawing of Charlotte County commission districts passed Tuesday with opposition from one commissioner.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch voted against the new district mapping, saying they should have done a better job using U.S. 41 and State Road 776 as dividing lines.
The vote was 4-1.
"I just think we could have done better," he said Tuesday.
He referred to District 5 having two sections breaking out west of U.S. 41 in two areas and his District 4 breaking out east of U.S. 41. South Gulf Cove also was divided up, he said.
Deutsch said dividing up the Parkside community that way makes it difficult for commissioners. He recalls having two commissioners show up for a Parkside meeting in the past and one had to leave to avoid violating laws that bar local elected officials from holding unposted meetings.
Local government is required to evaluate voting districts after the nation's 10-year census.
No district should be more than 10% bigger or smaller than another, staff told commissioners several weeks ago. The target population for each district in Charlotte County is now 37,368 due to more people moving to the area. No district should deviate 3% from that number.
District 1 of Commissioner Ken Doherty had the biggest growth in population. The vote adopts staff's recommendation to shift precincts from the eastern edges of the rural District 1 to Commissioner Joe Tiseo's District 5 in mid-county and to Commissioner Chris Constance's District 2 in Punta Gorda.
"It's clean. The numbers work out real well. It's not very disruptive," Doherty said.
Staff said they tried to accommodate Deutsch's critique, but the numbers did not work out without starting over with completely new districts.
The vote also adopts the recommended shift of precincts from Deutsch's District 4 to Commissioner Bill Truex's District 3 west of the Myakka River.
Compared to neighboring Sarasota County, Charlotte County redistricting generates limited debate, because its districts apply only to where commissioners can live.
Voters from any district elect all five commissioners, but only one commissioner can come from each district. If they are forced to move during their term or redistricting moves them out of a district, they can remain commission of that district during their term, County Attorney Janette Knowlton reminded commissioners.
The current redistricting does not displace any commissioners, she said.
There was no public comment at the redistricting public hearing.
Sarasota County adopted a single-district vote rule in 2018 and is now fighting over redrawing district maps. Single district voting is promoted as a way to lower the cost of campaigning and to bring in more diversity to boards.
All five Charlotte County commissioners are Republican and almost no precinct in the county has a concentration of registered Democrats.
Several commissioners praised the at-large voting system saying it prevents 3-2 coalitions of commissioners fighting for spending in their district. It saves the taxpayers money, Deutsch said, because the county doesn't have to build special projects in more than one district to ensure cooperation between commissioners.
"I feel very sorry for what's happening in Sarasota County," Constance said. "They have real issues with not being able to play together."
