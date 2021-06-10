On whether to oppose phosphate mining in DeSoto County, Charlotte County commissioners came up with a compromise.
They agreed Tuesday to pen a letter to fertilizer giant Mosaic and to state environmental regulators. That letter would say that as long as commissioners can't get anyone to come talk to them, they will oppose Mosaic's campaign to rezone large swaths of neighboring DeSoto County for phosphate mining.
Commission Chair Bill Truex summarized the debate, which ranged from outright rejection of Mosaic to wanting information about the true impact of mining.
"We're going to stand in concert right now, that we can't support something that we have no information on, which means we oppose it," he suggested.
Commissioner Ken Doherty, who opposed an outright rejection of mining, agreed to the compromise.
"We're not in a position to be able to support a mining operation," he said, which is different than outright opposition.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo, who first suggested a letter of opposition, agreed to the compromise as well.
"I'm still going to be opposed, but I'll take the letter. I'll take half a loaf," he quipped.
Tiseo and Constance had argued for a letter opposing any phosphate mining in DeSoto.
"If we don't take a position, then what are we doing? We're letting in happen, and we're not saying anything," Tiseo said.
"Saying nothing is tacit approval," said Constance.
Commissioners fear the most recent environmental catastrophes in Southwest Florida related to phosphate production. The most recent is this spring's partial collapse into Tampa Bay of an aging and towering stack of phosphate waste from the 1960s. Scientists are just now recording algae outbreaks they suspect are related to the 170 million gallon release.
In 2016, a sinkhole opened in Mulberry under another gypstack, sending 215 million gallons of highly acidic a slightly radioactive waste into the aquifer, which Mosaic said it recovered.
The board has been trying for two years to get Mosaic to come before the commission in an open session and take questions, members said. Even during the pandemic, Commissioners Chris Constance said, the board offered Mosaic the remote Zoom option.
State regulators, including the Department of Environmental Regulation, have also not responded about meeting with the board in open session, Constance said.
Mosaic's spokesperson Callie Neslund responded to an inquiry from The Daily Sun, suggesting that the company will not be meeting with the board.
"We recognize that those downstream from Mosaic’s operations may have questions and want to better understand protections and regulations in place to prevent impacts to the watershed," Neslund wrote in an email, adding that Mosaic has been holding workshops on phosphate mining in DeSoto County since 2019. The workshops are part of a court-mediated consent agreement after DeSoto commissioners declined to rezone the land that Mosaic owns. Neslund said interested parties should attend the June 29 workshop in DeSoto.
"To be clear, we don’t currently have any pending permit requests before Charlotte County," Neslund said. "We do value our downstream neighbors and the opportunity for valid dialogue so we hope they’ll take advantage of these educational resources."
Tiseo was not happy with this response.
"It is disappointing to hear that Charlotte County residents must defer to Mosaic workshops in Desoto County," he told The Daily Sun in an email. "If they valued their downstream neighbors as they have stated, then attending a Charlotte County Board meeting should not be a problem. Mosaic's rejection of our invitation to come before our residents in a transparent way is why I will be vehemently opposed to their rezoning request."
The Daily Sun also inquired of DEP if it would agree to send its experts to speak with commissioners. DEP but did not send a response after two days.
Time is of the essence, Tiseo said, as Mosaic is preparing to resubmit its rezoning request to DeSoto in 2023 to a commission that has new members since the 2018 denial.
While at least one DeSoto commissioner was interested in 2019 in a joint workshop with Charlotte County commissioners on the issue, the board as a whole declined to participate. Since then, the board has two new members appointed following two deaths.
