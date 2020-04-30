You don’t have to pay us the $1.1 million all at once, Charlotte County commissioners suggested to the Punta Gorda Airport over a bill for the cost of firefighting.
Commissioners expressed frustration Tuesday over a letter from the Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish, which accuses the county of attempting to claw back money.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he has learned from Airport Authority members that the airport is considering hiring private firefighters.
Airport Marketing Director Kaley Miller confirmed that the airport is considering this option.
“Yes, management is looking into the cost of a private (Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting) contractor and evaluating that possibility. However, we are thankful for the relationship with the Fire and Emergency Management Services department, and hopeful we can meet again with (County Administrator) Hector (Flores) and come to some sort of agreement with the county.”
The board advised Flores to keep negotiating with the airport over a two-part dispute. The first part of the dispute is that the county believes it has been underpaid by $1.1 million for the cost of firefighters and equipment stationed at the airport since 2017. The second part of the dispute is that the airport wants to cut its current annual payment to the county from $600,000 to $300,000.
The reduction in payment, Parish wrote, is due to Allegiant’s relatively new fleet of Airbus planes, which are shorter than its old MD-80 planes. According to an index set by the Federal Aviation Administration, this bumps the airport down a notch in firefighting requirements. Allegiant is the airport’s only commercial carrier.
The requirements drop from two trucks to one truck. The airport firetrucks are specially designed to be handled by one person, Fire Chief Bill Van Helden told the board.
Parish said the county should only charge for one fire truck now, and one firefighter.
“It’s unsafe for us to fight a fire with one person,” Van Helden told the board.
In the past month, he said, there have been accidents with two single-engine planes at the airport. Those crashes required eight firefighters and medical technicians, he said, who came from three stations.
The county has built one of its fire stations at the airport and dedicates two of its firefighters and two special trucks to the airport, according to a 2018 agreement.
“There’s no way in the world that two people even would be enough,” Commission Chairman Bill Truex said.
Of Parish’s letter, Deutsch said, “I was a little taken aback by the hostility.”
Parish wrote on April 16, “Your demand appears to be a unilateral attempt to implement what is commonly referred to as an ‘escalator’ clause to the original contract sum. The Agreement does not contain an escalator clause.”
Van Helden said he believes the county otherwise has a good relationship with the airport.
