MURDOCK - Before approving lot layouts for the 408-acre Harbor Village, Charlotte County commissioners sought assurance that the developer would pay to fix future traffic problems on Gasparilla Road.

Developers are required to identify the problem they will cause, fix it or put up a bond before construction, said Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan.

But sometimes, there is no one to pay.

"There have been situations and it can be difficult," Cullinan said.

Commissioner Chris Constance noted the original owner of Heritage Landing, formerly known as Tern Bay, was supposed to contribute to the cost of widening Burnt Store Road, but went bankrupt and never paid.

Harbor Village commercial

One of the developer’s two applications shows 13 commercial lots fronting the busy SR 776 (South McCall Road) and Gasparilla Road intersection. MAP PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY

In this latest approval phase for Harbor Village, commissioners unanimously approved a layout of 13 commercial lots on the north side of the site and 283 residential lots on the south end. The 13 commercial lots will be developed under the county's new mixed use category so could contain some residential space above the commercial.

Harbor Village is a partial revival of a larger plan for 1,200 acres at this site, which is the southeast junction of McCall Road and Gasparilla. That earlier developer lost the land during the recession and the land now has multiple owners, Cullinan said. Some of those owners are still contacting the county as they consider developing their sections, he said.


2008 Fl Recovery Limited Partnership is moving to redevelop the first large portion of the site.

Commissioner Joe Tiseo was concerned about how residents will enter the development from the southbound lane of Gasparilla without a traffic signal.

Joe Tiseo

Joe Tiseo

"I'm getting nervous now," he said. "Two years from now, somebody comes into this chamber and say, 'What were you guys thinking?'"

Consulting engineer Todd Rebol said the developer and the county have estimated that no traffic signal will be needed until about 350-400 homes have been built. At that time, the developer could be responsible for a traffic signal, he said.

"If we trigger the warrant (for a traffic signal), we have to pay for it," Rebol said.

Tiseo asked about a traffic study. County officials said a preliminary study was done more than a year ago for the rezoning. A more detailed study will be required again when the developer requests final site plan approval, they said.

The developer is also planning a northern entrance to the site using Cattle Dock Point Road in the future, Rebol said.

