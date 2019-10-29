PORT CHARLOTTE — If nitrogen is the enemy in water quality, the enemy is retreating in some places.
That was the message from environmental scientist Tim Denison of Johnson Engineering speaking to Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday. Johnson reviewed results of water pollution levels before and after two septic-to-sewer projects — North Shore Drive and East/West Spring Lakes.
It was a presentation filled with charts showing trends and sample points requiring explanation, but commissioners were enthusiastic. They praised the preliminary results, saying it shows that the costly and contentious projects are worth the cost and contention.
"I'm impressed. I'm amazed with how quickly we see reductions in nitrogen load right out of the gate," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch added: "There's no question, this board is doing the right thing in going from septic to sewer...Unfortunately, we didn't start it 20-25 years ago."
"Obviously, there are some people that still think the world is flat," Deutsch said in a retort to the pro-septic system advocates who have said the cost is too high and the benefits are not there.
"I thought that it was tailored to point the finger at me," septic system advocate Susan Hutt told the Sun after the presentation. "They've heard me ask for studies for years, and all of the sudden we've got a study."
"I'm skeptical," she said, wondering why the study, one of which was from 2016, was not presented before.
After the presentation, Hutt asked Denison if reductions in nitrogen could be achieved simply by forcing people to maintain their septic systems or build them better.
"He didn't really answer what I asked," Hutt said.
The explanation from experts before the county has always been that Florida's high water table and fine sand soil are ill-suited to septic systems that might work elsewhere in the country. Nitrogen that escapes a septic tank with every Florida downpour feeds the growth of algae including red tide and blue green algae.
Anti-sewer protesters point to the costs per household — $11,500 or more to connect.
What were the results? They were most complete for a 42-home project on North Shore Drive. This was a pilot project in 2015 for an old neighborhood along the Peace River as it flows into Charlotte Harbor. Groundwater nitrogen was reading off the charts in 2014 before the project, topping out at more than 40 milligrams per liter. Immediately after the project, groundwater sampling levels dropped below 20 milligrams per liter, and then the grant ran out, Denison said. County staff continued sampling in 2015 when levels dropped below 5 milligrams per liter and stayed there in 2016.
Tests for surface storm water also showed reductions but not as dramatic.
"We need some additional time to sample to really see the benefit," Denison said of storm water results. "There's obviously a benefit for groundwater."
The Spring Lakes project involved some 2,000 properties. That project, estimated at $27 million, was just completed. Initial work began in 2016. For that study, storm water sampling showed nitrogen levels actually increased between 2015 and 2018 in the Sunrise Waterway and West Spring Lake, due to two septic systems that had not been removed, Denison said. Levels dropped, however, between 2015 and 2018 in the Tarpon Waterway, East Spring Lake, and Elkcam Waterway where all the tanks were pumped out.
"The evidence is clear. The science is impeccable," said Commissioner Christopher Constance. "This is finally the embodiment of what we've been trying to get done."
A project in the El Jobean neighborhood is in construction, and another called Ackerman is in initial phases. More are scheduled for the future.
