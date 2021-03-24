Two commissioners tried to shoot holes Tuesday in a proposed contract for roadside benches in Charlotte County.
Commissioners Chris Constance and Joe Tiseo argued the county should end its current contract with Creative Outdoor Advertising that has no end, rather than enter into a new 10-year contract.
"They are a hazard the way they are now," Tiseo said of the bench placements. He told company President Gerry Presley, "I believe under the existing agreement, you have to remove those benches."
Commissioner Stephen R. Detusch argued the proposed contract is an improvement over the 1988 contract the county has been frustrated with for years, but unable to end. That was under a different company, Metro Systems, whose owner died.
"From where we were, I think this is a giant step forward," Deutsch said.
After a half hour of grilling Presley, the board voted 4-1 to delay contract approval. They ordered county staff to gather information on whether Creative Outdoor may have violated anything in its current contract or any county code standards. Constance voted against the delay.
Tiseo accused the company of violating contract requirements that the benches not be detrimental to public safety. Existing benches today sit askew on narrow patches of grass just a few feet from busy roadways with no sidewalks.
Along U.S. 41, between the Peace River and the county line at North Port, about 21 benches sit today in odd locations, sometimes inaccessible by foot without climbing over bushes or walking in traffic. The benches have advertising on the street side only, with ads for everything from dentists to dermatology to personal injury lawyers to life insurance. To prevent people from lying down, the benches have two dividers on the seat.
Presley said the company gets about $130 a month for advertising on each bench, and it donates to a charity 20% of net profit. In 2020, the net profit was $41,920. That amounts to $8,000 going to charity, he said.
The current charity, Charlotte Local Education Foundation, told The Daily Sun two weeks ago that it is happy to receive money and free advertising from Creative Outdoor. The charity uses the funds for mentoring and college tuition for underprivileged students attending Florida's public universities.
Creative has agreed to at least temporarily limit their bench sites to 50, down from 117 originally, all of which have already been removed. Creative needs to put in new benches, which will require it to pour concrete pads. They must now ensure the benches are accessible by wheelchair and are not creating a hazard.
Since acquiring the Metro contract in 2019, Presley said, "We're doing these projects all over the state, not just here."
Constance said he wants to see the entire history of donations to charities since the contract began in 1988 with the Charlotte Jaycees as the beneficiary. Constance said that charity disappeared and he wants to know where the money went then. Family members of Metro keep the financial records on property to which they have not granted Creative access, Presley said.
"This contract is a wolf in sheep's clothing," Constance said. "They've got a problem and they're quietly coming to us and saying, 'Hey, we want to limit our number of benches,' because they realize they're about to lose the whole show."
Presley admitted the company may want to increase the number of benches should traffic and population increase in the area.
Commissioner Ken Doherty ended debate by making a motion to postpone a decision. He said he does not want the county to end up in court.
