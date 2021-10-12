Charlotte County commissioners are not happy about being asked to pay an estimated $200,000 a year for high-speed internet on land they bought to protect the Florida scrub jay from extinction.
"It's absolutely ludicrous that we would furnish technology to critters," Commissioner Chris Constance said Tuesday at a commission meeting. "I won't do that."
The board instructed county staff to send a representative to the Prairie Creek Property Owners Association board meeting Thursday to express disapproval.
Charlotte County owns 13% of the lots — about 38 — in the Prairie Creek Subdivision, and commissioners decided several years ago that the county should pay its fair share of the property assessments.
That means the vote scheduled for Thursday by the subdivision's elected board could cost the county.
The rural subdivision near DeSoto County has large lots, 5-7 acres each, on which only one home can be built. It was intended in the 1970s to be for equestrian estates, residents told The Daily Sun. Those large rural lots are also ideal habitat for the dwindling scrub jay. In recent years, the county bought up many lots as part of a deal with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the birds.
High-speed internet is hard to come by in the rural area, residents acknowledged to The Daily Sun. Opponents, including one out of seven board members, believe the board is pitching the project as free internet, when it will actually be very costly. Many residents who own multiple lots will have to pay double and triple the assessment, regardless of whether they intend to develop their land.
Resident James Colt said he believes future internet services will not be by land anyway.
The county's outsized presence as a land owner has lent publicity and firepower to the 160 households there that are fighting the proposed contract with internet provider Century Link. Even without the county, however, the property owners in opposition hired a lawyer and have requested an emergency injunction against the contract signing. A Zoom hearing on that injunction is today, the day before the Property Owners Association board meets.
At least 10 residents and one board member in opposition showed up to the Tuesday commission meeting.
"The county will be obligated to pay $200,000 for internet service — for scrub jays," said resident Rick Kilmer.
Resident Wayne Onofri quipped that he doubts the birds will make use of the underground cables.
"I don't know if it's that scrub jays are technically challenged or if they just don't care."
In their lawsuit, the residents argue that the Property Owners Association is not authorized to make investments in individual lots, only common areas such as roads and drainage areas.
County Attorney Thomas David said running cable underground in preservation areas may also be illegal.
"It gets better and better," Commission Chair Bill Truex said, incredulous.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the county should not have to pay the assessment, whether or not they sign the contract with Century Link.
County Attorney Janette Knowlton reminded commissioners that they agreed to pay assessments, because if the county backed out, costs for the rest of the subdivision would soar.
