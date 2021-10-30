MURDOCK — A divided county commission will decide Dec. 14 on how much to charge developers for new construction.
Charlotte County commissioners agreed on one priority at their Tuesday meeting and that was the next round of impact fees will go only toward transportation and public safety projects. That refers mostly to roads, sidewalks, fire and police stations.
What they do not agree on is how high to set those fees.
Commissioner Ken Doherty told the board the current crisis in nationwide home construction leads him to lower the amount he will support in impact fees to a total of $5,500 for a single-family home.
Impact fees also apply to a wide range of commercial categories divided into dozens of categories ranging from fast food restaurants to hospitals to office space to industrial buildings. But home construction is the area that is red hot locally and nationwide. Along with the high demand are dramatic cost increases in building supplies caused in part by the pandemic. Since the board last debated the topic in March, Doherty noted that building material prices have risen 20-25%. Commission Chairman Bill Truex, who is a builder, said air-condition suppliers won’t even give him prices anymore until they deliver the equipment. Home prices have soared.
So Doherty said he has lowered the maximum impact fee for a single-family home from the $6,000 figure he supported in March to $5,500 today. Area builders support limiting impact fees.
The current fee is $4,409 for a single-family home. That amount is set at 45% of the maximum price it could be. The maximum fee would be $9,789.
Commissioner Chris Constance has advocated for much higher fees.
“Even if we raise them to the 2021 maximum, we’re still a bargain,” Constance said of Charlotte County property values compared to neighboring coastal counties which charge much higher fees. Sarasota County, for example, charges about $12,500 for a single-family home. Collier County charges more than $23,000.
“We’re discounting and it’s going to affect the tax payer eventually,” Constance said. He was speaking of the imminent need to expand roads and public services to accommodate the thousands of new homes planned in the near future.
Constance and Commissioner Joe Tiseo both said they would not agree to even set a date for a hearing if Doherty set the maximum at $5,500. So commissioners agreed not to set any figure. They also agreed that they will likely not charge any fees for parks or libraries, given that the county has recently invested heavily in these facilities.
Debate on increasing the impact fee has been delayed since March, because state legislators this summer passed a law severely restraining impact fee increases. Charlotte County commissioners decided earlier this month to override that legislation, which has no apparent oversight, by declaring “extraordinary circumstances.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.