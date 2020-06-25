Don't make it so difficult to keep chickens, several commissioners said as they sent staff back to the drawing board.
Most Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday said they favor a backyard chicken bylaw, but the one drafted after many months of debate is too costly and complicated.
Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said staff will rewrite the proposed bylaw so that people living in residential districts don't have to spend $440 and don't have to go for a special exception hearing before the Board of Zoning Appeals. It will come back as a "by right" zoning rule, as in, it is allowed in a residential single-family district without a hearing. This will cause a delay, because it must go back to the Planning and Zoning Board followed by first and second readings by commissioners.
Rules including placement of the pens and maintenance of the chickens will stay the same, Cullinan said, in the new proposal.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch continued to object to the idea of backyard chickens, saying it would be better if people kept them in their house.
"I'm concerned about the animals and the rodents that they'll draw," Deutsch said. "I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the diseases associated with chickens."
Four of five commissioners, however, expressed support for backyard chickens and for reducing the fee from $440.
Registered nurse Melissa Aniskewicz, founder of Charlotte CLUCK or Citizens Lobbying for Urban Chicken Keeping, said it is a myth that chickens spread disease. Only five diseases are known to pass from chickens to humans, she said, compared to 21 for dogs.
"Chickens will not attack your neighbors," she said, continuing the dog comparison.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said the proposed rule is too complicated, and ignores the fact that surrounding communities allowing chickens have had no apparent problems.
"I think we just completely muddled this thing with compliance," he said.
Ann Marie Smith said she's been keeping chickens so that she can control the quality of her food, after recovering from cancer. Now, however, she said, she loves her chickens as pets.
"They are not livestock. They are pets with benefits," she said.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said he's worried about the thousands of people who own small lots in the county and live up north. What will they think when they start to develop and find chicken use next door, he asked.
If it doesn't work out, commissioners agreed with a plan to require reauthorization of the bylaw after one year.
