PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners will review a proposed contract Tuesday for roadside benches in the county.
"The original contract was with another company," County Communications Manager Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun. "The new contract is a seven-year contract with a three-year option to renew."
In 1988, previous commissioners signed a contract with Metropolitan Systems allowing them to place benches around the county as long as they gave some of the profits to local charity.
In 2019, Creative Outdoor Advertising of America acquired Metropolitan Systems and has been working with the county since for a new agreement.
Currently, benches from the old contract are spread around town.
The benches advertise businesses like dentists, dermatologists, personal injury lawyers and life insurance.
Creative wants to upgrade the existing benches, including adding concrete around the benches to make them more accessible.
In March 2021, County Commissioners voted to delay a decision on the new contract.
Commissioners will consider approving the amended proposed contract at Tuesday's meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle.
"The element that the county wanted was a bond to cover any circumstances — if the company goes bankrupt or something happens with the benches — to cover any costs so the company may be liable if something goes wrong," Gleason said.
The new contract requires the company to put up a $75,000 bond, and then in the last three years they will raise the bond to $250,000.
The number of benches was also capped at 74. The original count was for 117 benches.
In 1988, Charlotte County entered into the original Bus Bench Agreement with Metropolitan Systems and the Charlotte Jaycees, a sponsoring organization that no longer exists.
That agreement allowed for placement of bus benches at designated locations in Charlotte County.
The agreement was for a period of 12 years with automatic renewal for another 12 years with the stipulation that the company was in accordance with the agreement.
This essentially made the agreement extend in perpetuity.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch was pleased the new proposed contract had an end date.
"I think that’s a big, big plus," he told county staff during an April 7 Board of County Commissioners pre-agenda meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.