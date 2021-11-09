MURDOCK — County government can't replace the head of a nonprofit or its board of directors, Charlotte County commissioners told frustrated supporters of the Cultural Center.
But maybe the county can find facilities for various groups to continue meeting while the county figures out what it can do with a 93,000-square-foot facility that is officially closed as of late Monday.
After more residents stood up to say they want the center kept open, commissioners took turns at its Tuesday meeting, explaining the intention to keep the Cultural Center — and why they can't take immediate steps.
"We cannot just fire Stephen Carter," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said of the center director. "We cannot get rid of the board of a nonprofit. We do not have the authority … We're just the landlord."
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the county is looking at hiring a consultant to evaluate what happened with the Cultural Center, and what can be done with it now that it is closed.
"We will do our due diligence to ensure that if at all possible, this (center) remains and becomes a stronger, better service for the community as we go into the future," Deutsch said.
"They could have come to us months ago and said, 'We're having an issue,'" Commissioner Chris Constance said of the board. "I think that group is gone essentially. They've given us their notice. I look at this as an opportunity."
Constance said he wants the county to evaluate various other nonprofits that have stepped forward to say they could handle the job of running the center that has been a county centerpiece since the late 1950s.
Residents have been sending in letters to the county, to The Daily Sun and to commissioners, expressing their anger with the center for closing and in some cases, with commissioners for not bailing the center out.
In October, director Carter advised the commission the center needed $300,000 from the county to keep operating. He blamed the pandemic for ending most of the activities at the center, which has included a high proportion of senior citizens.
Two federal payroll grants during the pandemic lasted only a few weeks, Carter said. Carter himself earns $102,000 a year. Most of the staff had been laid off by the time the center called for relief.
Commissioners balked at the last-minute notice, calling it an ultimatum. They also criticized the center for failing to present an adequate business plan.
"We could give them a check and it could be closed in two months," Tiseo said, adding that his survey of their nonprofit tax reports suggested they have been in the red for years.
The center board and director did not tell the commission how they would spend that $300,000, Tiseo said. Would it go to pay off debt? To pay Carter?
Reached for comment Tuesday after the meeting, Carter said he had no comment beyond what he has already laid out to the commission, which is a full shutdown of the facility by Nov. 30.
Deutsch asked if the Freedom Bible Church, the tap dancers and other groups could keep using the facility in the meantime.
County Attorney Janette Knowlton said it would be better for those groups to rent the county's other facilities in the interim.
"Remember, the Cultural Center hasn't left, as far as we know … They haven't turned over the keys yet," Knowlton said.
Commissioners advised the public to wait until December or January for the county to evaluate all the options.
"We're problem solvers," Commissioner Ken Doherty said. "We're working the problem, folks … There may be some time where things aren't happening there."
One resident, Bob Ruybal, who had spoken at the meeting said he learned a lot from the commissioners' impromptu comments. He had been angry that his wife's tap dance classes were over, and he can't sign up for Spanish classes after he retires.
Now, he appreciates the commission's approach.
"I'm glad they're prudent. It's going to cause some problems, but it is the right way," said Ruybal.
