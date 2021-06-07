It's official. Charlotte County commissioners cannot increase impact fees on developers as much as they want now that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation late Friday.
Commissioners will hear staff reports on how the impact fee legislation will affect the county at their regular meeting 9 a.m. today, 18500 Murdock Circle, and on Facebook live and Charlotte County Television.
Earlier this year, commissioners tentatively agreed to increase fees on single-family homes by 112%, while fees on some commercial developments such as for light industry would drop. Then State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed his legislation which at first limited impact fee increases to 3%, retroactive to Jan. 1. Later, the legislation was amended to allow 25% increases over two years or up to 50% over four years. Fees can be increased only every four years.
The retroactive provision was intended to prevent exactly what Charlotte County was planning to do: Enact the change before the legislation takes effect on July 1, said Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte.
Even the analysis by the state house acknowledges that the bill will have a negative but indeterminate impact on local government revenue. So the financial benefit goes to developers and home buyers, plus, the local construction industry according to builders.
One section of the legislation appears to provide a limited escape clause: "A local government … may increase an impact fee rate beyond the phase-in limitations … by establishing the need for such increase."
The community must submit a study that "expressly demonstrates the extraordinary circumstance necessitating the need to exceed the phase-in limitations." Plus, the request requires a two-thirds approval by commissioners rather than a majority.
Commissioner Bill Truex opposes large increases, saying it will cause moderate income home buyers to drop out of the local market. Indeed, much of the current exploding market home market in Florida is in high end sales. Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch has said he worries a large increase could destabilize a home buying market with soaring prices.
Commissioners Chris Constance and Joe Tiseo have said they favor large increases, however, to help the county cover the cost of adapting to a larger population with more traffic, more water and sewer demands and more service demands. The proposal for large increases in fees is based on the fact that the county dramatically reduced fees during the recession more than a decade ago, and has not reached par with neighboring coastal communities, at least for residential development.
