The lawsuit over the Charlotte County's unused shooting range for law enforcement is heading for either a settlement or more legal salvos.
County commissioners will meet Tuesday, 11 a.m. behind closed doors "to discuss settlement negotiations and strategy related to litigation concerning the lawsuit captioned A2 Group Inc. v. Charlotte County."
That is according to the county board's agenda.
Asked for comment, County Attorney Janette Knowlton told the Sun that settlement is an option.
"There's not a concrete settlement on the table," she added.
In December, local contractor A2 filed suit against the county for failing to pay up on the $5 million project. The county has not filed a counter suit, Knowlton confirmed.
"We're working on our response," she said.
The range sits empty on Carmalita Street in Punta Gorda, and parts of the internal structure have reportedly collapsed already.
A2 completed the project more than a year ago, and momentarily received a certificate of occupancy in April from the county's building officials before the certificate was withdrawn.
At issue is the indoor-outdoor design of the structure as well as a subcontractor that the county says A2 should have used.
The county says the structure does not meet Florida's high wind uplift requirements. It was designed not to have a normal roof, and it's baffling system is visible from above. Baffling traps errant bullets, which is the problem that prompted the costly project.
In the past, deputies from the Sheriff's Office were shooting at an outdoor berm at the site. Residents of an emerging subdivision filed suit after finding bullets on their property.
A2 says the baffling system designer that the county wanted could not deliver their work in time for the construction completion date, so A2 used a different designer. A2 also alleges that the county and its consulting architects covered up knowledge that the project needed a re-design to meet the wind uplift regulations. A2 accuses the county of trying to get A2 to pay for the redesign after awarding the contract.
In November, the bond company refused to pay the county to complete the project, using details from the A2 lawsuit as justification.
