PORT CHARLOTTE — If you're wondering what Charlotte County is doing about water quality, a local task force will be giving a presentation to commissioners Tuesday at 10 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle.
The county formed a Water Quality Task Force earlier this year in response to several water crises in the region including red tide and blue green algae, which struck further south. Mounting pressure to replace many of the county's tens of thousands of septic systems is also a hot button topic.
Last year, the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee asked county commissioners to undertake a water quality monitoring project. The initial response to this request, advisory committee members said, was reassurances from the county that water quality is already being tested by many agencies in the state and county.
More recently, however, commissioners have asked county staff to identify which agency or department is testing water quality, where and for what pollutants. Commissioner Chris Constance has also asked for grant money to buy real time water monitoring equipment.
The county task force is now made up of staff from a number of county offices including: Utilities, Public Works, Natural Resources, Economic Development, tourism and public information. The task force also includes people from the University of Florida.
The task force is expected to announce plans for a One Charlotte, One Water assembly in the near future, modeled after a One Water, One Future conference that some task force members attended in Austin, Texas in September.
On the septic-to-sewer front, a current issue that the One Charlotte assembly could address, according to the task force presentation, is how to preserve affordability when investing in water infrastructure, such as new sewer systems.
