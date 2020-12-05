A new zoning option is up for a vote Tuesday that allows taller, denser developments mixing residential and commercial uses.
Charlotte County commissioners told planning staff they were ready to vote on the so-called mixed-use zoning district after several workshops on the topic. The board will hold a public hearing at the 2 p.m. land-use meeting, 18500 Murdock Circle.
The goal is to help the county with several problems:
• A lack of affordable housing including apartments.
• Areas that are considered run down or underdeveloped.
• A lack of a true urban center, outside of Punta Gorda, that is oriented toward foot traffic and social gathering.
• The county was carved up into tiny lots in the 1950s through the 1970s by General Development Corporation. Those lots, thousands of which remain empty, make it almost impossible to create anything other than single-family homes with tiny commercial lots along the main roads.
With mixed use, developers could propose plans in specific parts of the county that would include taller buildings, closer together and with greater residential capacity than a typical single-family home subdivision. Commercial and residential could be in the same building or the same block. Open areas would encourage social gathering, when that's OK to do again.
Developers would submit plans and request a zone change in specific areas. If they want to go beyond some basic increases in height or density, they can buy so-called density units from undeveloped areas that the county would rather see not developed, such as coastal areas at high risk of flood and storm damage.
County planners told commissioners they could not be forced to accept a particular developer's proposal, because they can turn down a request to change the future land use of an area, before any specific use is proposed.
"That's our safety net," said Commissioner Ken Doherty. "If we don't see it's an appropriate area to go mixed use, we got it, we're covered."
Commissioners were initially concerned that the option might be available in too many areas. Planning staff outlined areas in the county that would be possible for the new use, but they did not provide a specific list. Instead, they said the mixed-use option would be possible in certain areas already designated for redevelopment. To that, they added some but not all areas currently labeled "emerging" or "revitalizing" neighborhoods.
Not all of these emerging or revitalizing neighborhoods are eligible, however. For example, Grove City is in the coastal high hazard area.
Two areas emerged in the debate — the commercial part of the old Parkside neighborhood in the county's center. Another area identified is in the process of seeking conversion to mixed use under the county's existing zoning law. In fact, the undeveloped land in Englewood near the Myakka River bridge, is up for a zone change vote at the same meeting.
Called West Town Center, only about 400 of the 1,200 acres of Englewood land is up for conversion Tuesday. That leaves another 800 or so acres that could be developed using a new mixed use zoning law.
Neighborhoods that already have their own high-density plan, such as Charlotte Harbor or Murdock Village, would not be eligible.
The new category is divided into small, medium and large with maximum heights of 100, 150 and 200 feet.
Commissioners asked whether the single-family areas of Parkside, built in the 1960s, would be a mixed-use target. Staff said not likely, due to the cost of assembling a large number of small, occupied lots.
