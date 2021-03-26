Charlotte County commissioners recently selected 15 local residents to evaluate potential changes to local government, including to the commission.
The Charlotte County charter currently requires that a Charter Review Committee meet for 18 months every six years, and then present recommendations to voters, who will decide those matters in November 2022. Recommendations could include major changes such as making the county administrator be elected, or be a member of the commission.
Prior committees have recommended less dramatic changes, such as requiring the commission’s agenda by published a week before their meeting. Another recommendation was to reduce the number of voter signatures for citizen initiatives.
They could recommend making their own committee be elected, to prevent bias by commissioners in their selection.
One prior commission considered meeting for three years, but that did not make it out of committee.
After criticism that the same people were serving on these committees every six years, the commission this time picked nine people who had not been on a prior charter review committee, although one, Theresa Murtha, had served on the Punta Gorda Charter Review Committee.
Commissioners picked the 15 and three alternates based on the number of votes each candidate received.
Nine committee members listed their residence as Punta Gorda. Three are from Port Charlotte. One is from Rotonda. One is from Englewood and one is from Harbor Heights.
Most are retired. Work experience includes law enforcement, a lawyer, transportation, retail, marketing, a dentist, Realtors, a publisher, communications, a kitchen designer and construction.
Members include: William Abbatamatteo, Patricia Aho, William Akins, Jeffrey Anlauf, Donna Barrett, Joyce Cream, William Dryburgh, Donald McCormick, Theresa Murtha, Donna Peterman, Richard Pitz, Adam Riley, William Schafer, Cyril Schrage and Stephen Vieira. First alternate: Colleen Pulinksi-Ferrara; second alternate: Cheri Burnette; third alternate: Steve Drake.
