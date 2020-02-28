As developers start asking about the waterfront across from Sunseekers resort, advisory officials remain divided on whether the county should sell it or build a park.
Private buyers have expressed interest in the land that the county paid $4.3 million of sales tax funds for in 2014, Economic Development Director Dave Gammon told the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Committee Friday.
The advisory committee voted 4-1 to advise county commissioners to postpone a decision until after Sunseeker is up and running. That will be around spring, 2021. The 680-room mega-resort is under construction on 7 acres on the other side of U.S. 41. Both pieces of land join to form a narrow point surrounded by panoramic water views.
Originally, a waterfront restaurant was located on the 3.6-acre site on Melbourne Street, but it was damaged by Hurricane Charley in 2004 and never rebuilt.
Another motivation for the advisory committee vote was a Jan. 8 letter to commissioners from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. That committee asked commissioners to keep the land as a park rather than sell it to a developer. Two years ago, Sunseeker expressed interest in developing the land in exchange for building the county a parking lot. But Sunseeker has postponed those plans indefinitely.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo has raised the issue of keeping the land as a park with the commission in recent months. The board is due to debate the matter in June, however, Gammon said with private developers inquiring, they may have to meet sooner.
Charlotte Harbor committee Chair Shaune Freeland asked the committee to reject the Recreation Committee letter, saying it was inaccurate. The vote was 5-1 to do so, after committee member Vanessa Oliver added the motion to advise commissioners to postpone a decision on the land.
Freeland asked a number of questions pointing out the shortcomings of making the land into a park.
Is the land in the county’s master plan for parks?
No.
Isn’t there a park bathroom nearby on Live Oak Point Park?
Yes, but it’s more than 500 feet away.
Wasn’t the original plan to sell the land to a developer?
Yes.
Will the county have to pay back sales tax dollars if it is not returned to private ownership?
No, in fact, returning it to private ownership triggers the payback of sales tax dollars.
How much of the county is already publicly owned parkland?
40% (mostly state land)
With that much land already in public ownership, Freeland said, keeping the Melbourne parcel further limits the county’s ability to generate tax revenue.
At least three committee members disagreed with Freeland, and one agreed.
“I’m probably more in favor of a park than selling it to commercial developers,” said Charlotte Ventola. “It’s expensive to keep, but on the other hand, you owe the public something.”
Committee member Delmar Wooden said keeping it a park could make the area more desirable, thereby encouraging higher end developers to invest in the area that is now considered blighted.
Committee member James Herston said normally, he favors developing land, but not in this case.
“If ever there was a piece of property that needed to be a park, it would be that piece,” he said.
