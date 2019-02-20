Charlotte County schools will not be getting new English or math textbooks for the upcoming school year.
Textbook adoptions for the two subjects were pushed back while Common Core standards are reviewed and replacements are considered statewide.
The Florida Department of Education is giving the public an opportunity to provide input, posing the question: “what standards concern you, and what is your suggested replacement?”
The survey is available at fldoe.org/standardsreview.
At a local level, residents of Charlotte County will be able to review the textbooks currently up for adoption in the district, starting today on the district website, yourcharlotteschools.net. The time for review will extend until March 11. The Division of Learning will present its recommendations to adopt and purchase textbooks at the March 12 School Board meeting.
“We will work within the established FLDOE guidelines to make sure we offer appropriate curriculum for our students until the state adopts and implements new standards,” said School Board member Cara Reynolds, “It is important to remember that although the standards will be changing, we are currently held accountable to teach the current standards through state-mandated testing.”
Textbooks currently up for adoption for the next school year are: high school science, high school psychology, advanced placement (AP) government and politics, and AP macroeconomics.
Anyone who finds issue with a particular textbook can submit a petition against the adoption. Forms can be obtained on the district website on the Division of Learning’s page, or at any of the schools.
Due to the uncertainty of the future of Common Core in Florida, FLDOE announced there will be no changes to state testing or how grades are calculated this year.
“These decisions were made by the FDOE in a effort to provide time for the process of standards review, revision and submission for approval to the governor and the State Board of Education,” said Cheryl LaPorta Edwards, executive director of learning for the district.
Standards will be reviewed this year. Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to submit recommendations for revisions to the standards by Jan. 1. These should include how Florida plans to eliminate Common Core, and how to make Florida’s standards number one in the nation.
“I would like to see the standards be more developmentally appropriate for our youngest students, as well as offer more individualized flexibility for each child,” said Reynolds. “I believe the state should consider restricting or eliminating high-stakes, one-size-fits-all state-mandated testing, in order to create a system that allows for more teacher autonomy and personalized student instruction.”
The department will consider new English Language Arts books for kindergarten through 12th grade in April 2020, to adopt during the 2021-2022 school year. New math books will be considered in April 2021, to be adopted for the 2022-2023 school year.
According to Edwards, decisions regarding purchasing instructional materials, beyond those currently under consideration for adoption, have not yet been finalized.
