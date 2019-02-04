Florida students soon might not have to worry about studying to pass standardized testing.
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his plan to issue an executive order that would eliminate Common Core in Florida schools.
Common Core is a set of standards that every K-12 grade student should know at the end of each grade, in order to be prepared for college or the workforce.
Here’s what district employees had to say about the news:
Cara Reynolds, Charlotte County School Board Member: ”I am pleased that Governor DeSantis has listened to parents and educators about their frustration with the Florida standards and overabundance of standardized testing our children are forced to endure. I agree with him that ‘we want high quality education’ for the students of Florida. We must prepare them for life outside the school walls, not getting them to pass an arbitrary test based on standards that are not developmentally appropriate, especially for our youngest students. A child is much more than one test on one day, and a good school is much more than a letter grade.”
Bridget Ziegler, Sarasota County School Board Member: ”It created this climate and culture of over-testing, for me as a parent, I want to make sure my children are in a learning envir-onment where they love to learn... It’s going to ensure they’re going to create and foster a love of learning. That’s why educators become educators. The more we can create that environment for them, the better it is for everything. I applaud Governor DeSantis for really listening to the constituents and the concerns of voters, especially those in education. He wasted no time in taking action...From conversations I’ve had with people in the county, and across the state, it seems it’s not a partisan excitement, it’s across the board.”
Renee Wiley, President of Charlotte Florida Education Association (teachers union): “This elimination of Common Core will require a replacement or revision of Florida Standards. This replacement should be crafted by those on the front-lines of education — teachers, educational school — and district-based leadership and families of the students being impacted...With the elimination of Common Core, required State Testing needs to be addressed. Educators need time to teach standards — not teach to a test. The amount of money that is paid to publishers to test our students is enormous...T{he change in educational standards should also apply to charter schools and private schools accepting Public Education Funds. There needs to be an elimination of double standards. Holding Public Education to one set of rules and regulations and allowing other non-public schools to go about their business regardless of regulations is egregious, unfair, and potentially damaging to those students whose learning is not regulated and monitored. Gov. Desantis’ announcement is suspect at best. Is the true purpose to improve Public Education or is to dismantle it? His history of nonsupport for Public Education and the appointment of Mr. Corcoran leads me to believe that Public Education is in a fight for its life in Florida.”
