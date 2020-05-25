Concerns of coronavirus couldn't stop communities from coming together Monday − in-person or online − to celebrate Memorial Day and honor members of America’s armed forces who gave their lives for their country.
"With everything going on (in the world with the pandemic), I’m glad to see our community out to show support and honor for the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to give us the freedom we have," DeSoto County Commissioner Elton Langford told the Sun. "That also means the freedom to choose where we want to go and what we want to do. Memorial Day is one where everybody (no matter their political party affiliation) can come out to celebrate and honor those men and women."
DeSoto County hosted its annual Memorial Day event outside the historic DeSoto County Courthouse in Arcadia.
U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Steve Rickard, DeSoto County Veterans Services officer, led the event.
"This is a community that doesn’t let anyone or anything restrict us of showing what our veterans mean to us and this is a big deal for us," Rickard said. "Whenever we see an opportunity to come out here and support our own, this is what we do and this is what we do as a community."
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary in DeSoto County attached flowers to a cross in honor of the fallen veterans considered to be from the county while each veteran's name was read aloud.
"This is amazing how DeSoto shows up for an event like this," said Jackie Tucker, auxiliary president, "despite the cloudy day (and with what's going on in the world), this is just wonderful."
In Punta Gorda, the Charlotte County Veterans Council, along with the Military Heritage Museum, hosted a live broadcast event on the museum's Facebook page.
The online service was led by Tyler Crane, CCVC president.
Crane led platoons in Iraq and Afghanistan, serving nine years in the military and reaching the rank of Sergeant First Class.
"For the community to be able to come together and do this is just great," Crane said.
"Memorial Day is a time to honor the fallen. I lost a few friends overseas. I’d go through hell or high water to be able to honor them and their families ... and it's not just for them, it's also for the families so they know that their loved ones are not forgotten."
The live broadcast was viewed by dozens of people with almost 50 comments on the Facebook post.
"This was so beautiful," wrote Anita Campion on the post. "Thank you so much for honoring our fallen heroes! We are blessed to have the Military Heritage Museum in our town.
"This is a great service to our city and area," wrote Punta Gorda Council Member Debby Carey.
Gary Butler, museum director, said there were some hurdles to get the broadcast going, but he was happy with the results.
"When this happened (coronavirus) we knew we had to take it to the next level," Butler told the Sun. "With live streaming, we knew we can deliver the museum to the people. We were a little nervous (leading up to the broadcast) but we think the outcome was great."
