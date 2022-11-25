PUNTA GORDA — The founders of an LGTBQ+ youth services group and Black activists brought together members of the community for a vigil remembering victims of last week's Colorado nightclub shooting.
The Happy Hour Marketplace at Bailey Brothers' Park in Punta Gorda was the setting Friday when more than two dozen dropped by to remember lives lost at the nightclub that night.
Black leaders James Abraham and Charles Edwards, who run the marketplace, invited All Rainbow and Allied Youth (ARAY) co-founder and president Hal Trejo and their mother Lisa Trejo, to organize the event.
Lisa Trejo tole The Daily Sun that ARAY was founded in 2017 when she and Hal Trejo saw a need for a group that would support youths and can come to a place where they can find "love rather than hate."
Some 20% youth are part of the LGTBQ+ community or undecided, and 1.5% to 3.6% are in part of the trans community, but because of prejudice, a number will not come out, Lisa and Hal Trejo explained.
After mingling and a visit from "Santa," the somber ceremony got underway.
"I'd like to begin by sharing the names of those we lost at the Club Q shooting in Colorado and follow it by a moment of silence, " Hal Trejo began.
Trejo read the names of the deceased in that shooting: Kelly Loving, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance, while the crowd bowed their heads.
"We shouldn't be here again," began Trejo.
"Sunday, when I woke up, I said 'good morning' to my dad, and he said, 'don't look at the news.' So I looked at the news. There was another shooting at an LGTBQ+ nightclub. More of us gone, forever. I'm numb. I'm furious. I'm heartbroken. I don't want any more of us to be memories."
For Trejo, the shooting was very personal as a member of the LGTBQ+ community and co-founder of a group that helps youths.
"Sunday, I donated platelets, because for some twisted, unscientific logic I'm allowed to donate blood while so many of my queer brothers, sisters and siblings are denied from doing something so basic to help the world.
"I'm furious that we live in a state that prohibits children from receiving necessary transitional medical care; in a state where our history and our lives are violently erased. In a country that denies our right to bodily autonomy and safe abortion.
"Every time this happens, my dad sees me in that club. My mom sees my name on the news, just like another fatality in a war we never chose to be in. I see my sister, someone who loves to dance and share joy in a queer space. I see the youth we serve, who deserve a world so much better than it is. A world where we can dance, and love, and be ourselves without fear."
The Rev. Mike Ford, pastor of the Punta Gorda Congregational United Church of Christ, shared his message.
He talked about incidents that changed his life and "made me an ally."
While he lived in Maine, the state made it legal for landlords to restrict renting to people in the LGTBQ community.
He said he went to Bangor to take part in a protest, where most of the people "were strangers to me."
"A truck pulled up to the sidewalk, rolled down the window, and pointed a shotgun" at the crowd, he said.
"Babies in carriages" could have been shot, but the truck drove away without firing at the crowd, he said.
Growing up in rural Vermont, which Ford called "the least diverse community," the Civil Union law was passed. Then working for three churches as a pastor, he asked each church whether he could perform a civil union between same sex couples.
The first church told him if he did, he would be fired. The second church said, "You can do it, but not inside the building." The third church said, "Bring them on."
While in the Air Force stationed in Colorado Springs, Ford said, he was familiar with the club and its location and "wasn't surprised" by the shooting in a city that's "beyond conservative."
"My life changed in 1994, 2000 and Sunday. We should not have this in our lives."
Abraham said, "There's no place in town (like this) where Black and White people can get together for good times," he said, surveying the crowd of different shades of people.
"When I saw what happened at Club Q, I saw what happened to me; I saw what happened to George Floyd."
Charles Edwards said, "No matter what color you are, we're all one."
Long-time Punta Gorda resident Sushila Cherian also spoke in support of the LGTBQ+ community and ARAY, as did actor, author and announcer Larry McGee who is known for his performances with the Charlotte Players.
After candles were extinguished and the electronic candles turned off, Happy Hour Marketplace attendees returned to their usual Friday 5 p.m. activities - food, music and, just being together and happy.
