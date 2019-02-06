PORT CHARLOTTE — A handful of Boy Scouts from Port Charlotte-based Troop 37 dug into the earth behind Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, widening holes for the stakes of the wooden beds they’d made the month before.
Daniel Harnden, 16, was working on his Eagle Scout service project, a community garden.
“It will help feed the hungry and the needy throughout the community,” Harnden said.
The garden is located near the church’s compost bin and the Ebenezer Food Pantry, which is open 24 hours a day.
“We’ll have everything in the garden,” said Pastor Prevoit Numa of the Eben-Ezer Pentecostal Church, who runs the food pantry.
The community garden will have 10 plots, which will be available for the community to rent. Produce that is left over from the food pantry will be made into compost that goes into the beds.
Harnden began planning the project in August, built the beds in early January and started digging Jan. 19. The wood was donated by Raymond Building Supply Co. in North Port. The dirt will be delivered in the coming weeks.
“It’s a great thing,” said Harnden’s mother, Heidi Harnden. “He’s stepping up and being more of a leader.”
Daniel has been a Boy Scout since he was 10. “He was a very shy kid,” Heidi Harnden said.
“Daniel has had to learn how to talk to different organizations and how to ask for help,” said Pastor Devin Andrews of Wintergarden Presbyterian Church. “It’s been neat to watch him navigate that process.”
The project was recommended to Harnden by Rhonda Harvey, the wife of the troop leader. This is the first time the troop has worked with the church.
The church sees the plot not only as a place to grow food, but also as an opportunity for learning, with Andrews’ younger church members wanting to grow pickles. Andrews suggested cucumbers would be a good option, along with learning how to pickle them.
“It’s great just seeing kids get involved and not be behind a video screen,” said Lamont Andrews, the pastor’s husband. “There’s so much to be learned nutritionally and (about) gardening.”
The 4-foot by 10-foot boxes will be able to house almost anything. Church member Michelle O’Connor, who is also the president of the community garden club, plans to grow mostly edible plants in her plot such as sweet potatoes, okra and perennials.
“It’s been a dream,” said Andrews. “We’re hoping to put 10 more mounds in, and also want to do the food forest.”
Beds can be rented by contacting the church at office@wintergardenpres.org or calling O’Connor at 941-800-6933. A suggested donation of $25 is recommended per bed for a year of usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.