PUNTA GORDA— A moment of silence for a life taken too soon.
Spectators at the Port Charlotte High School versus Charlotte High School football game Friday night took a moment to remember 15-year-old Khyler Edman.
Edman, who was a sophomore at Charlotte High School was killed Sept. 26, while defending his sister during a burglary in their Port Charlotte home, authorities have said.
Edman’s father and step brother were present at the game, wearing matching shirts with a photo of Khyler on them.
“It makes me proud people know what he did,” said step brother, Zachary Marx. “His death didn’t go in vain.”
Marx, who is an eighth grader at Murdock Middle School, said he only told his close friends what happened. Though he didn’t tell many people himself, he has a lot of support. He said almost every class period someone is asking him how he is doing.
Though his father did not wish to comment, he teared up, and put an arm around Marx as he spoke to The Sun Friday night.
“I want them [members of the community] to vote, and make this a law [Khyler’s Law], so this doesn’t have to happen again,” Marx said.
Khyler’s Law is a proposed law, created by Edman’s neighbor, Shawn Kolanda, that would keep anyone with 10 criminal convictions or more permanently off the streets.
He added that no other kid, and no other parent should ever have to go through something like this again.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
