Ernie Lozano

Ernie Lozano, executive director of Behavioral Threat Assessments in Broward County Public Schools, speaks about following the law to Punta Gorda resident Dave Kalin at the recent meet and greet.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Dave Kalin asked each finalist for the Charlotte County Schools superintendent job the one accomplishment they are most proud of in their career. He videotaped each answer to share on his podcast.

"I wanted to get the information out to the parents and stakeholders in Charlotte County about each of the superintendent candidates," Kalin said Thursday night during the meet-and-greet for the four finalists. "It's important for parents to have a say in their children's education. I asked each finalist what they will do to bridge the gap to improve communication and partnering with parents."


bob bedford

Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford is a finalist for Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent. He and his wife Dawn welcomed friends and strangers at the meet and greet.
Kim Moore

Kim Moore, assistant superintendent of Career/Innovation Progress, Pasco County Public Schools, right, speaks to local members of the NAACP chapter in Punta Gorda.
Mark Vianello

Mark Vianello, chief operations officer of Marion County Public Schools, meets local attorney Geri Waksler on Thursday night at the meet and greet of the superintendent finalists for Charlotte County Public Schools. 
   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments