Mark Vianello, chief operations officer of Marion County Public Schools, meets local attorney Geri Waksler on Thursday night at the meet and greet of the superintendent finalists for Charlotte County Public Schools.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Dave Kalin asked each finalist for the Charlotte County Schools superintendent job the one accomplishment they are most proud of in their career. He videotaped each answer to share on his podcast.
"I wanted to get the information out to the parents and stakeholders in Charlotte County about each of the superintendent candidates," Kalin said Thursday night during the meet-and-greet for the four finalists. "It's important for parents to have a say in their children's education. I asked each finalist what they will do to bridge the gap to improve communication and partnering with parents."
Kalin interviewed the four finalists: Kim Moore, assistant superintendent of Career/Innovation Progress in Pasco County Public Schools; Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford; Ernie Lozano, executive director of Behavioral Threat Assessments at Broward County Public Schools; and Mark K. Vianello, Chief Operating Officer of Marion County Public Schools.
They are each vying to replace Superintendent Steve Dionisio, who is retiring.
The finalists had a full schedule Thursday, including a tour of schools, a 90-minute interview with School Board members, a meeting with administrators and law enforcement, dinner at Farlow's on the Water in Englewood, and a two-hour meet-and-greet session.
On Friday, the four had one-on-one interviews with each School Board member. On Saturday, finalists were invited to a charter boat ride on Charlotte Harbor.
At the meet-and-greet, more than 50 guests were asked to use a QR code to vote on their favored finalist and give feedback to the School Board members. The board is expected to vote Tuesday on which candidate to offer a three-year contract with a salary range of $175,000 to $225,000.
Lozano told parents he planned to visit each school if he becomes the superintendent. He said he would be present, hold town hall meetings and listen to the needs of teachers, staff, bus drivers and others before finalizing the district's five-year strategic plan.
Moore said having great teachers, great principals, great bus drivers, great cafeteria workers is important in making great schools for students, parents and community stakeholders.
"Employee retention is a priority," said Moore, who shared she had the ability to help a student complete their class project on Thursday during her tour of an elementary school. "It's my favorite time, when I get to spend time with students."
Vianello, who has a 90-day transition plan, beginning with a "listening tour," told Kalin a worthy accomplishment was working with the economic development and business community to offer commercial driver license classes for students to become certified before graduation.
Vianello said it helped home grow seniors who were ready for the workforce. He said the role of schools is to ensure students are ready for real-world experiences. He said the tests students took weren't in classrooms but done in the field and at on-the-job training.
Bedford was greeted by some teachers at Lemon Bay High School on Thursday night. He also met other educators in the room. He explained how he will go to schools in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda and be a critical participant in those communities if he becomes the superintendent.
Bedford is the only local candidate among the finalists. He said instead of going on the trip around Charlotte Harbor, he will be cooking hot dogs for the Sunset Rotary's bicycle safety event and giveaway Saturday at the Elk's Lodge in Englewood.
He told some who came to greet him that his father was a Charlotte County school superintendent. He said times have changed and he's ready to enhance technology, safety and stakeholder-generated solutions for schools.
Lozano said he will "listen and learn" the wants and needs of the community, teachers and students. Lozano planned to present a 90-day plan to the School Board on Friday, which includes visiting classrooms and learning from teachers and students.
He said with 25 years experience in education, he plans on using his safety assessment background, working with children with special needs and other experiences as the next superintendent for Charlotte County schools.
School Board members have set an open meeting for 5:30 p.m. May 9 at 1445 Education Way, Port Charlotte, to choose the superintendent.
