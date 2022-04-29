PUNTA GORDA - Residents gathered Thursday night to remember those killed in the Holocaust.
For the past 16 years, Rabbi Solomon Agin of Temple Shalom in Port Charlotte and Assistant Pastor Bob Carlson of First United Methodist Church have held the Yom HaShoah observance.
This year, it took place at First United Methodist in Punta Gorda.
Also participating were Pastor Bill Frank of First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, and retired pastor Jack Hundley of Faith Life Church of Port Charlotte.
Judi Migdol, president of Temple Shalom, said a prayer before 11 candles were lit in a ceremony in which 11 people came forward to each light one candle which symbolized 1 million lives lost.
"We light these yellow candles to rekindle God's flame, to shine God's light upon the world once again," Migdol said. "To sanctify the memories of the millions of souls to honor their prayers and all their lost goals. We bless their existence by being alive to light these yellow candles as proof we survived."
Agin spoke following the lighting.
"As we kindled these 11 candles, we assume the role of mourners for the 6 million Jews and the 5 million non-Jews who died," he said. "Even those who did not lose any members of their immediate family at the hands of the Nazis stand as mourners for the 11 million."
Those who lit the candles are Anita Weisglass, Odette Port, Judi Migdol, Joseph Sabatino, Amira Bernstein, Jack Bernstein, Rosie Young, Don Young, Linda Hudson, Charlie Hudson and John Richter.
Following the lighting, the North Port High School Choral Group, directed by David Sommer, performed music sung by those in concentration camps.
Agin told a brief story about each song's meaning.
The first, "Hatikva: The Song of Hope" is Israel's national anthem, Agin said.
He said it was first sung in Prague in 1933 and at the declaration of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948.
"Those in the concentration camps sang the song as they dreamt of hope and returning to the land of Israel," Agin said.
Following the musical program, Becca Tomasello, director of Children and Family Ministries at First United Methodist Church led a responsive reading.
"We mourn for all that died with them: Their goodness and their wisdom, which could have done so much to ennoble and enrich humanity. We mourn for the genius and the wit that died, the learning and the laughter that were lost."
