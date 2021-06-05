Community remembers native Punta Gorda resident

PUNTA GORDA — Saturday would have been Abraham Coleman’s 90th birthday.
Abraham, who went by “Abe,” made a lasting impression on the community of Charlotte County just before he died on the morning of May 9.
Family gathered Saturday to share memories outside the Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda.
As the grandson of original settlers, the Punta Gorda native was born to Thomas and Hilda Coleman in 1931.
Abe’s grandfather owned the gentlemen’s barbershop in town and his father who was vital to the success of the Punta Gorda Fish Company.
“I think of fishing, of the Peace River, Ponce de Leon Park, Laishley Park,” said Abe’s daughter, Saletta Coleman, when sharing her memories of him.
She and her two siblings grew up watching her father make history.
After earning two Purple Hearts during the Korean War, Abe spent time outside of Florida to experience more of the world, but returned to care for his mother after his father’s passing.
To be back in Punta Gorda was what gave Abe a sense of himself.
Despite not being elected to the Punta Gorda City Council after running in 1968, Abe was inspired to remain a part of the changing world around him.
Saletta remembered local newspapers meant a great deal to him. Reading current events was one of his favorite pastimes.
With his construction skills, Abe contributed to building projects like Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, Port Charlotte Town Center mall and Lakewood Ranch, among others.
He and his other half, Ollie Maw Baker, were known for their cooking. The family celebrated his life at the Blanchard House Museum with some good soul food.
“The folks here ate a traditional Punta Gorda meal of fish and grits,” Saletta said.
As Saletta looked around, she was glad to see the Coleman-Baker family come together — for many of them, Saturday was the first time meeting.
Museum Historian Scott Shively was a friend of Abe’s for 14 years.
“He was family to us,” Shively said. “He loved mango season. I’d always seen him around grabbing mangoes. And, I think of his seagrape wine. He was a wine maker.”
Those are the memories Shively holds on to. He could see him sitting just past the porch of the museum at every event.
“He was always a part of Blanchard House,” he said.
Executive Director Martha Bireda considered Abe a lifelong friend.
“My family and Abe’s family were very close,” said Bireda. “I had known him all my life.”
She pointed to a cabinet that sat in the front of the museum. It once belonged to Abe’s grandfather, and Abe donated it to the museum.
For Bireda, Abe’s legacy will always be a part of the museum and the city of Punta Gorda.
“It’s an honor to celebrate his life,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.