PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Stone Crabs 2020 season was the first time Laurin and Brent Bieker had bought season tickets of a professional baseball team.
When the season was canceled due to coronavirus, they opted to have the tickets held for the 2021 season.
That season was also shutdown, however, in early December 2020 when the the Tampa Bay Rays announced the Stone Crabs would no longer be one of their minor league affiliates.
The Biekers, along with many other area fans and their families, said goodbye to the Stone Crabs Sunday during a "yard" sale hosted by the team's management at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.
"Not only are we saying goodbye to the Stone Crabs but we're saying goodbye to our chance to have season tickets (and take our kids to a full season of games)," Laurin said. "It was my husband's dream to live in a town with Spring Training (and minor league baseball). It was part of the reason why we moved here."
Season ticket holders will be receiving refunds from the team for the 2021 season. Fans were also given an option for refunds for the 2020 season last year.
The Stone Crabs have to be out of Charlotte Sports Park − their home of 11 years − by Wednesday. To speed up that process, the team elected to hold a two-day yard sale Sunday and Monday.
"There are obviously a lot of things here that we’ve accumulated over the years," said Jeffrey Cook, Stone Crabs general manager. "Then not having a season in 2020, I think the best thing for it is to give it to the people that supported us."
Baseball memorabilia such as shirts, little baseball bats, hats and more was up for sale at a 75% discount, as well as desks and other office equipment.
"We have $40 t-shirts and polo shirts we are giving away for $5," Cook said. "We also donated a lot of stuff to the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club (North Port), Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, a couple different schools. Those were all donations and they took a lot of stuff. Hopefully, it all goes to good use."
Cook went on to say that he feels there will be a hole in the community without the team.
"We’re going to miss it, miss the fans and everybody," Cook said. "(We) were a big part of the community and it’s why we were here for the community and it’s kind of sad."
Penny and Jack Russell waited in line for about two hours to get into the Stone Crab offices at the park where the yard sale was held.
"We hope to get some shirts and memorabilia, maybe some little baseball bats for our grandson," Jack said. "It's sad they are leaving. I was looking forward to taking my grandson, who just turned 5 years old, to a game.
"We've (Penny and I) been to a bunch of games and it was always a nice, fun, easy afternoon where you could just sit back (and enjoy the game)."
Candice Roll and Jen Newman said the Stone Crabs exit is a loss to the community.
"We are very unhappy they aren't going to be here," Roll said.
"We are losing a part of the community," Newman said. "I've lived here all my life and the games were great and you could get close to the players. They need to bring in another team."
Without the Rays affiliation, Cook said the Stone Crabs are "no longer."
"The way Major League Baseball structured their new system, (we're done)," Cook said. "There are 40 other communities and teams that unfortunately just go away.
"The millions of dollars that was invested in the teams and so on just goes away. There’s no recouping that."
As of late Sunday, the cash-only yard sale was scheduled to continue Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sports Park, located at 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
"This is an unfortunate thing but we had a great time while we were here and we will miss it," Cook said. "We've been here since 2009 and I’ve been for seven years so I'm going to miss it (too)."
