Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 9 Flotilla 8 recently thanked Horner’s RV/Auto Service and Sales staff for repairing their vehicle. Front row: Mark Marra, William Shoemaker, Sandy Burns, Geri Daley, Kathy Ferguson, Jason Orr. Back row: Dennis Rose, Richard Lanford, Mike Blasen, John Zeigler, Chuck Thomas.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Geri Daley, flotilla commander of the Charlotte Harbor U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla, presents a certificate of appreciation to Chuck Thomas, owner of Horner’s RV/Auto Service and Sales.
PUNTA GORDA — Horner’s RV/Auto Service and Sales in Punta Gorda recently repaired a vehicle belonging to the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 9 Flotilla 8 of Charlotte Harbor.
The 1984 Ford F350 was previously an ambulance before the Coast Guard Auxiliary adopted and renovated it in 2014.
Radios and antennas were added in, allowing the vehicle to communicate with flotilla facilities during emergencies on the water. It is also featured at events to educate the public on the role of the Coast Guard Auxiliary in the Charlotte Harbor area.
The flotilla truck had several issues that needed to be addressed, according to a press release: the batteries would not charge; the rear A/C unit was not working; and the reverse back-up lights would not turn on.
“Our team was very proud and excited to repair this vehicle for the Coast Guard Auxiliary,” said Chuck Thomas, owner of Horner’s, who also served the Coast Guard Auxiliary for over 20 years as a past flotilla commander, vice commander, and coxswain.
