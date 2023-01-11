Heidi Gurule, left, and Clay Grubbs, of Fort Myers wait for an Allegiant Air flight in Punta Gorda that was delayed by about an hour Wednesday after the FAA halted domestic flights departures across the United States.
Because it was a Wednesday, one of PGD's two slowest days of the week - Tuesday is the other one - the systems problem which caused the FAA to halt domestic departures, did not have much effect, airport spokesperson Kaley Miller said.
PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Allure and her dog Gabbagool wait outside the terminal before boarding their flight to Nashville on Wednesday.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Passengers were able to head toward security shortly before 10 a.m., for their Nashville flight which was to depart at 12:18 p.m.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Tuesdays and Wednesdays are typically slow days at Punta Gorda Airport. Because of that, Wednesday's FAA-mandated domestic departure delays had little impact on the airport.
PUNTA GORDA — While a computer glitch caused the Federal Aviation Administration to delay domestic departures Wednesday, Punta Gorda Airport's impact was mild.
"Tuesday and Wednesdays are usually pretty slow," said Kaley Miller, spokesperson for PGD.
Wednesday morning, only four Allegiant Air flights were scheduled for PGD, with departure times of 8:30, 8:40, 8:50 and 10:50 a.m.
"The 8:30 flight had only a half-hour delay," Miller said.
Shortly after 7 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all domestic departures, after the system providing pilots with pre-flight safety notices went offline.
By 10 a.m., airports were getting the "green light" to resume normal operations.
It's estimated more than 7,000 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport was not as fortunate as PGD.
"We had six cancellations and 32 delays by 11 a.m.," said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport.
He said they were mostly morning flights and that "most of the people know" as airlines notified passengers and provided updates.
He said the situation will probably last until early Thursday, and that airlines with cancellations will rebook those flights.
Allegiant Air, Breeze, Delta, Southwest and Sun Country fly out of SRQ.
Fort Myers' Southwest International Airport has 14 commercial airlines, including Air Canada. An RSW spokesperson did not return a request for comment, but a message on the airport's website told passengers to contact their airline with questions.
Since PGD, like other airports, requires passengers arrive two hours early, several travelers were at the departure terminal shortly after 9 a.m.
Heidi Gurule and Clay Grubbs were on their way to Nashville on Allegiant flight 3951 which was to depart at 10:53 a.m. but was pushed back to leave at 12:18 p.m., Gurule said.
"We're visiting Nashville," Gurule said. "We live in Fort Myers."
From time to time, Gurule and Grubbs looked at their apps, checking to see if things had changed from shortly after 9 a.m. Twenty minutes later, their flight status remained the same.
