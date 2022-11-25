PUNTA GORDA — A tortoise covered in concrete is recovering, thanks to the Peace River Wildlife Center.
"A house was being built next to where this gopher tortoise was found, and we believe it must have walked through the freshly poured concrete," said Cassie Tessier, lead rehabber at Peace River Wildlife Center. "We were able to carefully take off the 'shell' of concrete and our friend is good as new."
After Tessier hydrated and fed the gopher tortoise, they monitored its progress for about a week.
"It was active and had a great appetite during that time," she said. "We set it back into the wild in the general area where it was found."
In Florida, the burrow and the tortoise are protected under state law, Tessier said.
The law says no one can take, hunt, harass, capture, possess, transport any gopher tortoise or parts including their eggs or their burrows. Peace River Wildlife Center is a nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation and education center in Charlotte Harbor at 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda Isles.
The center rescues injured turtles and tortoises; some live at the center and others are released when they recover.
The center doesn't receive federal support. The costs involved in maintaining educational displays and to feed about 120 permanent creatures and more than 2,500 patient admissions is about $80,000 a year. All Peace River Wildlife Center’s expenses are met through donations, the center's recycling program, gift shop sales and small grants. PRWC’s mission is accomplished primarily by volunteers.
"We take in anything that is native to Florida that is sick, injured or orphaned," Tessier said. "All of our animals and staff made it safely through Hurricane Ian."
Birds at the center include hawks, ospreys, crested caracara, bald eagles, owls, pelicans, shorebirds, herons, sandhill cranes, songbirds, cormorants, crows and vultures. There are turtles, tortoises, rabbits and opossums.
The center's most popular ambassadors are Luna the leucistic screech owl; Orion, a barred owl; and Bella the great horned owl, all who go on educational outings with volunteers.
The center is open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The wildlife hospital is open for orphaned or injured wildlife intake from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 23 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda.
