All fixed up

A tortoise was covered in concrete. It was removed and after a week, it was released back into the wild.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
Tortoise

A tortoise crawled across concrete from a home under construction. It was rescued by Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda and rehabbed until it could be released back into the wild. 

PUNTA GORDA — A tortoise covered in concrete is recovering, thanks to the Peace River Wildlife Center.

"A house was being built next to where this gopher tortoise was found, and we believe it must have walked through the freshly poured concrete," said Cassie Tessier, lead rehabber at Peace River Wildlife Center. "We were able to carefully take off the 'shell' of concrete and our friend is good as new."


