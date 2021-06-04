Conference to address senior care questions

Senior Source is hosting a resource conference for those seeking senior care information.

 Provided by Chelsea Place Senior Care

If you need help navigating local senior care options, this is the event for you.

Chelsea Place Senior Care is promoting the Senior Care Conference on June 12, which is hosted by its nonprofit, Senior Source, and other local senior care experts.

With roughly 25 speakers, topics including proactive care planning, organizing legal affairs, financial planning, senior housing options and choosing a service provider.

The conference was postponed from last March, so senior resources have decided to come back strong with an all-day educational event.

Chelsea Place Senior Care owner Kris Chana is prepared to help adult children caring for aging parents, seniors caring for a spouse with cognitive issues or seniors proactively seeking information. 

"This conference will be about understanding what might be happening from a cognitive disease standpoint," said Chana. "This event is for those asking, 'What's happening with my loved one?'"


Chana and Chelsea Place's Senior Resource Specialist Amie Conti are expecting a large turnout at the all-day program.

"People will leave with even more information than what they came to hear," said Conti. "With lots of participants, we will make the event educational and interesting."

Chana and Conti encourage the community to be proactive with their senior care options. 

Thanks to sponsors like Chelsea Place, Fawcett Memorial Hospital and many health care organizations, the event is free to the public, but requires attendees to register.

The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.

For more information or to register for a ticket, visit seniorsource.com or call 941-677-7233.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments