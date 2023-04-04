PORT CHARLOTTE — Hurricane experts have recently reclassified Hurricane Ian as a Category 5 storm, based on data recording maximum wind speeds from the storm.
While the storm still hit Florida's shores at Category 4, the National Hurricane Center estimated that Ian reached sustained wind of 140 knots — approximately 161 miles per hour — in the hours before landfall in late September.
The 140 knots threshold qualifies Ian as a Category 5 storm, according to a report from the NHC on Monday.
"It should be noted that the NHC best track intensities typically have an uncertainty of around ±10%, and that there is very little practical difference between a 140-kt category 5 and a 135-kt category 4 hurricane," the report read.
Reconnaissance flights from both the Air Force and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded maximum wind speeds even higher than the sustained winds, coming in at roughly 160 knots or more than 180 miles per hour.
However, the report also noted that recording equipment suffered from interference during the storm — particularly when flying over Ian's "western quadrant."
The western quadrant was what struck Charlotte and Sarasota counties on Sept. 28.
The report noted that Hurricane Ian swept over Cuba and other Caribbean islands as a Category 3 storm, before gathering strength in the Gulf of Mexico and moving into Florida.
Landfall in Florida was first reported at the barrier island of Cayo Costa, followed by a second landfall for the hurricane eye in Punta Gorda. Wind speed in Punta Gorda at the time was recorded at roughly 125 knots — more than 140 miles per hour. Nearly 150 people were killed in Florida because of the storm.
When reached for comment, Charlotte County staff noted that the new data did not add much to what department heads and on-the-ground staff learned about Ian's damage to local areas.
"A critical part of our long-term recovery has been to build more resiliency into county facilities, hardening existing buildings and using best practices in our land use planning," the statement from Charlotte County read.
Sarasota County saw more than $165 million in residential damages, according to a county spokesperson.
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties also both saw "significant flooding" from the Peace, Myakka, and Alafia Rivers during the storm, as did Hardee, DeSoto, Polk, and Manatee. Record flooding from Horse Creek also affected DeSoto County.
"Wind and water are the two primary hazards associated with storm events, and these are focal points of both our mitigation and public outreach campaigns before, during and after storms," an email statement from Sarasota County read.
Experts with the National Weather Station's Tampa office noted agreed with the NHC that the five-knot difference in wind speed would not likely result in a major power difference.
Hurricanes are likely to strengthen over large bodies of water without significant land to disrupt the movement of air, particularly if the water is above 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
Landfall location can also be a major factor in how much damage a given storm will do. NWS staff noted that Ian drained water from northern areas of the state while bringing flooding to areas like North Port, Arcadia, and Lee County.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.