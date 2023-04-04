PXL_20220929_182607443.jpg

The BMO office building in Murdock sustained heavy damage to its windows during Hurricane Ian that came through the region.

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

PORT CHARLOTTE — Hurricane experts have recently reclassified Hurricane Ian as a Category 5 storm, based on data recording maximum wind speeds from the storm.

While the storm still hit Florida's shores at Category 4, the National Hurricane Center estimated that Ian reached sustained wind of 140 knots — approximately 161 miles per hour — in the hours before landfall in late September.


