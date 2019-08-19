rally

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube gives an update to the crowd on Congress. The Sarasota-area resident was elected to Congress in 2018.

Republican Congressman Greg Steube will hold a meet and greet and open house at his Punta Gorda Office next week. 

The congressman will be in his Punta Gorda Office from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 to meet residents. 

His office is located at 226 Taylor Street #230. 

To keep up with Steube's events, follow his Facebook page: facebook.com/GregSteube/

