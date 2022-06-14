PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has released additional photos of a wanted suspect still at large.
Nicholas Jerome Bell, 44, is wanted by law enforcement for one count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
"Do not attempt to approach or apprehend," the news release from CCSO stated Tuesday. "Bell should be considered armed and dangerous."
The warrants for Bell's arrest stem from a reported shooting on Coulton Avenue in Port Charlotte from Saturday.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies, a SWAT team and negotiators responded in force to the reported location of the shooting and blocked off portions of Harbor Boulevard leading to the area for part of the day.
One person was found injured at the scene and transported to the hospital. CCSO did not confirm if the injured person had been shot.
Bell is described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
The search for Bell is being coordinated with both the CCSO's Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force.
Members of the public are asked to call 911 "immediately" if they have any information on Bell's whereabouts.
Anyone with information regarding this case can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.
