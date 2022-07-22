PUNTA GORDA — Current Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance is seeking a fourth term on the board.
“Having vast experience as a servant leader and fiscal conservative has allowed me to provide great value to Charlotte County,” he said.
PUNTA GORDA — Current Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance is seeking a fourth term on the board.
“Having vast experience as a servant leader and fiscal conservative has allowed me to provide great value to Charlotte County,” he said.
For the District 2 seat, Constance, a Republican, is facing two other Republicans — outgoing Punta Gorda Council member Jaha Cummings and David Kalin, a former town commissioner from Pennsylvania.
The race will be decided in the primary election, Aug. 23.
Going forward, Constance said the county must highlight smart growth and infrastructure improvements, stay ahead of the area’s growing water consumption and continue to promote efforts for septic to sewer system conversion to improve water quality.
“We must do all this as we keep the crime rate low and safeguard our seniors,” he added.
Constance, a plastic surgeon, moved to Punta Gorda in 1994. He won the county District 2 seat in 2010.
At the time, Constance was motivated to get more involved in local politics after Hurricane Charley in 2004 destroyed his local office and damaged his home.
In his time on the county board, he has sat on and chaired multiple boards and committees, including the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization, tasked with organizing and prioritizing transportation projects in the area.
One ongoing issue throughout the county is affordable housing.
Constance said he will continue to support efforts of the Punta Gorda Housing Authority.
“However we choose to support efforts with local funding, we must guarantee that people renting are employed in the county,” he said. “Efforts to provide housing for first responders, teachers and local health care workers must be actively explored.”
Keeping students in the county as they move into the workforce is also crucial, he said.
“We need to continue to encourage our public school system to make sure that they are graduating job-ready students.”
As the county grows, public engagement is key, he said.
“Consistent engagement with the public is required of anyone in government,” he said. “Having that feedback and understanding of the expectations of the citizens is necessary for good leadership.”
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.