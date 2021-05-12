Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance regrets letting West Port’s developer mow down all of the heritage oak trees along State Road 776.
That’s what he told Kolter Land Partners President Jim Harvey Tuesday.
Constance’s comments came before the board unanimously approved a 90-day advertising of the last 195-acre parcel of the county-owned Murdock Village. This allows them to consider Kolter’s $10 million offer for that land. Kolter already owns the 400-plus adjacent acres.
In the last year, Kolter clear cut most of 400 acres of land in Murdock Village that had been untouched for generations. In its place will be up to 2,000 homes and apartments. Kolter is the first developer to tackle a large piece of what many considered to be an albatross around the county’s neck — 1,100 acres of minimally developed land called Murdock since the early 20th century.
A different set of county commissioners decided to buy that land about 20 years ago to encourage private development — a strategy no longer legal.
Constance said he and the rest of the board made a mistake when they negotiated the first contract with Kolter’s predecessor, Private Equity Group. They should have required PEG to maintain the stately trees in a 100-foot buffer along the highway.
“It’s one of those things that we should have preserved, and we didn’t,” said Constance.
Commission Chair Bill Truex agreed with Constance, and said Murdock’s other developer, Arredondo Pointe, kept the trees in their work, which is just beginning.
“I pulled over to the side of the road with my wife, and I said look at this,” Truex said, of the Arredondo Pointe property. “Those oak trees are important for the future look in our community, and how that can fit into the development is going to be very important.”
So for the last, albeit smaller, tract, Constance wants to see any developer come in with a plan to save those trees.
“It would set you apart from all the other developments that are paved out,” he said.
Kolter President Jim Harvey said he would “look into that as an option.”
On the land they are currently developing in Murdock, he said, “We did try to preserve some trees along existing streets ... We think it’s a great thing to save existing vegetation.”
Constance almost did not vote to approve the 90-day advertising. He said he is also worried about the abandonment of commercial development in Kolter’s current project between Jenks Drive and the county fairgrounds.
“I’m going to have a really hard time supporting this, because I’m one of those folks that felt we really needed to have a job creation space ... we sold out for residential, which you’re accomplishing on the western side,” Constance said. “I’m very concerned about the future of this county, and the fact that when the retirees go away, if we don’t have jobs, people are not going to come and fill those houses in 10, 15, 20 years.”
Kolter’s proposal for this last piece of Murdock is mostly residential with a small section set aside for a grocery store. Several months ago, Harvey told The Daily Sun that the first interested home buyers for West Port were retirees. Tuesday, he said they are getting interest from families as well.
“We are seeing significant family interest in West Port,” he said.
In light of the growing interest in remote work, Constance said he also wants to see any residential proposal include the guarantee of a gigabyte of broadband service piped into every home.
Harvey said he did not know what the details of West Port’s broadband infrastructure, but added, “I absolutely agree with you that having that capability to the door is important for all housing products the we do going forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.