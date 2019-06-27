Staff Report
Work has begun on the first phase of a $12 million project to connect a regional drinking water supply system with the City of Punta Gorda’s water treatment plant.
According to a press release from the the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, Phase 1 of the interconnect consists of 6.3 miles of 24-inch diameter pipe with an underwater crossing under Shell Creek. This will connect the authority’s Peace River Water Treatment Facility in DeSoto County and Punta Gorda’s Shell Creek Water Treatment Plant.
The project begins at the terminus of the authority’s regional system on U.S. 17 near the DeSoto/Charlotte County line, and continues south along U.S. 17 to Washington Loop Road, then east along Washington Loop Road, across Shell Creek downstream of Hendrickson Dam to the city’s Shell Creek Water Treatment Plant, according to the release.
The connection is intended to improve both local and regional water supply reliability and the ability to share water resources, in order to meet demands and protect the environment, the release stated.
The project is being funded with the help of the Southwest Florida Water Management District ($6 million), the state of Florida ($4 million), and Punta Gorda ($2 million).
King Engineering Associates, Inc. is the design engineer, and Reynolds Construction is the construction contractor.
The project is estimated to be complete in spring of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.