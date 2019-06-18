It's been decades, but the city may finally break ground on Buckley's Pass in Punta Gorda.
"Construction will likely begin in July with an anticipated opening date (of the pass) in December of 2019," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
The additional access channel, planned to connect the Punta Gorda Isles canal system to Alligator Creek, and onto Charlotte Harbor, has been a conversation piece for area boaters and residents for approximately 20 years, according to Reichert, but hasn't been an official project for the city until 2015, when the Punta Gorda Boaters Alliance brought it to the City Council.
Since then, it's been a complicated project that included the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charlotte County, property owners, lawyers, residents and multiple city councils.
Today, the City Council will vote whether to approve construction firm Kelly Brothers Inc., of Fort Meyers, to do the work, which includes clearing out almost 6 acres of upland, wetland and mangroves. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave.
Reichert said Kelly Brothers were the lowest of three bids for construction of the navigational channel, coming in $400,000 cheaper than the project estimate of almost $2.8 million.
Here's a glimpse of what it took for the city to get to breaking ground on the project:
April 6, 2015
Punta Gorda holds a workshop at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center to gain public input on the potential of Alligator Creek access to Charlotte Harbor, known as the PGI Bird Section cut-through project. Approximately 850 attended.
June 17, 2015
The City Council adopts staff’s plan for moving project forward.
May 4, 2016
The City Council approves a contract with Nabors, Giblin & Nickerson to establish an assessment program to pay for the project.
May 3, 2017
NGN presents methodology for special assessment.
May 5, 2017
The city secures Florida Department of Environmental Protection permits, noting that it is consistent with the Clean Water Act.
June 21, 2017
The city hires PMG Associates for economic analysis as part as establishing the assessment methodology.
Nov. 15, 2017
The City Council approved the special assessment methodology to fund the project.
Aug. 7, 2018
The city gets approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.
Jan. 15, 2019
The city closed on the real estate transaction acquiring the 5.86 acres needed for the project from Robert McQueen, trustee for the property, for $440,000.
March 12, 2019
The Charlotte County Commissioners approved an Interlocal Agreement with the city for assessment of those properties within the assessment district.
April 3, 2019
The City Council held a public hearing on the proposed assessments and adopted the final assessment resolution that established the prepayment amount, the yearly amount and the boundaries of the district.
The district encompasses properties south of Aqui Esta Drive, west of Almar Drive and city limits, and largely east of Bal Harbor Boulevard.
April 19-26, 2019
The city mailed notices of its initial prepayment option to property owners within the city limits. The assessment district methodology for payments was based on water access units − dock, lift, slip or other structure for receiving water crafts − of which there were 2,785.
Property owners in the assessment district (county or city) could pay $983 up front or almost $400 per year, if paid over three years.
As of June 11, the city collected almost $986,000 in prepayments.
May 29, 2019
Prepayment notices went out to county property owners that were included in the assessment district. There were 19 properties outside the city limits to be assessed.
