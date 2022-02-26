PORT CHARLOTTE — Supply issues are still affecting local contractors two years into COVID, according to industry representatives.
Jim Sanders, of Five Star General Contracting, told The Daily Sun that the issues of finding labor has been compounded by the issues of finding materials to complete jobs.
“It can take up to 26 weeks for us to get a garage door,” said Sanders, speaking at a recent roundtable meeting with other business leaders.
Jim Weisberg, president of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association, said work did not initially slow down for contractors when the pandemic began. Groups like the CDBIA lobbied to have home construction workers designated as “essential workers,” allowing work to continue and pay to keep flowing to workers.
As the pandemic continued past March and April, however, people began to change plans.
“More people just wanted to move,” said Donna Barrett, CDBIA executive officer.
The outbreak of COVID-19 had people push forward plans to move to states like Florida, said Barrett and Weisberg, boosting demand for new housing in areas like Charlotte County.
At the same time, processing facilities that built construction materials were shifting their focus — most prominently, making personal protective equipment to keep up with demand from both the medical community and the wider public.
In an effort to control the spread of the virus, authorities also set restrictions on some travel. This meant that materials like lumber — usually driven into Florida from places like Canada — were not as available as they were before.
All of these factors have led to both a rise in costs for contractors and delays in the expected completion of projects. Construction that was estimated to be four weeks out could be re-evaluated to be seven months out; Barrett estimated the cost of lumber for a typical house construction has risen by $30,000 on average.
For the most part, Association members are holding steady through the industry’s logistical changes. Weisberg said that some clients waiting for houses to be completed have expressed their frustration to contractors; most, however, are willing to hang on.
“We’re here for the long haul,” Weisberg said.
The alternative, Barrett noted, is going back to square one in planning or buying a house — a process that may take up to two years, especially this deep into the pandemic.
Barrett said she expects the disruptions to construction supplies to even out. She cited similar shifts in supply and demand that have come through Charlotte County before, such as the 2008 recession and the near-recession of the 1990s.
“We’ve made it through before,” Barrett said. “We are a smart community.”
