An economic development plan to build new hangars at the Punta Gorda Airport is threatened by unprecedented construction cost increases.
A contractor and the airport have tentatively agreed to a 90-day delay for a $6.4 million hangar construction project in hopes that costs will start to come down, Airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish told the airport commission Wednesday.
"They can't get steel. They can't get motors to run the doors," said Parish of contractor Stellar Development Inc. "There is just a significant supply chain disruption right now. I think it would be prudent to pause and let the supply chain catch up, and not put us in a position where we're going to pay for these disruptions."
The airport is planning to fund part of the project using federal pandemic aid to airports. The project is for 34 airplane hangars of different types. It is considered economic development, because the airport can rent out the hangars to private airplane owners.
Parish said he has decided also to require interested renters to pre-pay for the hangars, to make sure there is enough interest.
Airport commissioners voted unanimously to allow Parish to negotiate the 90-day delay with Stellar.
The problem reflects an international supply chain problem triggered by the pandemic shut-down of factories along with a frenzy of real estate development in the past year. Prices of some commodities, such as wood and steel, or vinyl window have soared.
National Association of Home Builders reported earlier this spring that wood prices had increased 300%.
Without a delay or some price relief, Parrish said, the hangar project will become too expensive for anyone.
"If they were able to litigate and get that approved, the project would be financially not feasible for both us and the end user," he said.
These price increases are affecting construction projects at the airport in general, airport attorney Darol Carr told airport commissioners.
"We're dealing with a number of issues related to contracts that are in process or been awarded, and people are seeking an escalation of that number," Carr said. "None of those contractors have indicated they are going to refuse to perform, but given escalating prices, a lot of them are looking for relief."
Current construction projects at the airport include the $7 million general aviation terminal, for private airplanes. Construction on that began at the end of March, according to airport reports.
Parish said he picked 90 days as a delay, because of news reports on falling commodity prices, such as wood futures. Wood futures, for example, had dropped to $967 per 1,000 feet Wednesday, down from a peak of $1,700 in May, Business Insider reported.
Analysts attribute the decrease in prices in part to supply increases, but also to speculative investors moving into other markets upon news that inflation is not heading up as fast as expected.
Prices remain much higher than pre-pandemic, but analysts hope to see prices drop further. Cost increases are likely to last another year or more, however, according to analysts.
