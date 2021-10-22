PUNTA GORDA — ABC Supply, a wholesale building supply company will add a new 60,000-square-foot metal facility on six acres just north of the Punta Gorda Airport.
ABC stands for American Builders and Contractors and is the nation’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and other materials. It is a national company headquartered in Wisconsin.
ABC already has a local facility off U.S.17 along with numerous locations throughout Florida, Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon said.
Herston Engineering Services is a local company that will be providing engineering. Seagate Development Group of Fort Myers will be the general Contractor. PDS Architecture of Fort Myers will be the architect.
“Charlotte County is filled with untapped potential and pent-up demand,” Matt Price, CEO for Seagate said in a press release. “We are already in discussion with other potential design-builds in the area as we look to add to our already growing presence in Charlotte County.”
Construction is expected to start early in 2022 and be complete by the end of the year, said Seagate.
The new facility will have 54,000 square feet of warehouse and 6,000 square feet of office space.
ABC did not respond to inquiries about the number of jobs that might be added with the new facility.
