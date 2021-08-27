Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

A worker suffered serious injuries Friday morning when he was struck by a slow-moving pickup truck with its trailer.

The injury took place along County Road 74/Bermont Road about two miles east of Acorn Ranch Road.

The construction worker, a 38-year-old Cape Coral man, was setting up cones in the middle of the road preparing for guardrail work, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup truck and its trailer were driven and pulled by a 42-year-old Fort Myers man.

“Pedestrian 01 stepped in front of the trailer’s front left wheel while Vehicle 01 was moving slowly,” it said. “The front left wheel of Vehicle 01’s trailer struck Pedestrian 01’s right leg.”

The driver immediately stopped, then moved the vehicle forward “to relieve” the victim of the injury. The driver “rendered aid,” the report states.

There are no charges pending, the Florida Highway Patrol stated.

