At least one commissioner on the Charlotte County Airport Authority wants to cancel the contract of the consultant they believe proposed an airport takeover by the Punta Gorda City Council.
That consultant, Andrew Vasey of Vasey Aviation Group LLC, has promised to sue the airport authority if they cancel the contract that pays him a $5,000 a month retainer through the end of 2021, Airport lawyer Darol Carr told the airport commission Thursday.
Vasey's email to airport Chief Executive Officer James Parish reads: "[P]lease be advised that any unilateral actions taken by the CCAA that are adverse to Vasey Aviation with regard to the existing Development Agreement prior to any changes agreed to among principals will result in the immediate commencement of litigation by Vasey Aviation." The email arrived at 1:43 a.m. Thursday.
Airport commissioners decided Thursday to delay any decision on whether to terminate the contract with Vasey, although Commissioner Rob Hancik said personally, "I'm not interested in paying Mr. Vasey another $5,000 a month."
At issue is the allegation that Vasey set in motion a scheme in which the state legislature would dissolve the airport commission and hand authority over to the city of Punta Gorda.
Carr wrote to Vasey on Dec. 10: "There are repeated public statements by numerous City of (Punta Gorda) elected and government officials that you approached them associated with the potential takeover of the airport to pursue the 3P (Pilot Privatization Program) process. If these statements are correct this is a very serious breach of your fiduciary duty and your contractual obligation to the CCAA."
Of Vasey's legal threat, Carr said that court action would give him the chance to subpoena records and interrogate witnesses.
"Then we can find out what really happened," Carr said.
Before the alleged scheming was a grand proposal for the airport that was to bring in up to $1 billion for the county to use as it pleased over 40 years. That was a plan to make the Punta Gorda Airport the first profitable airport in the nation, with airline service, to lease out management of the airport to private investors. The plan was presented by Vasey, who had piloted one of the first such agreements in Puerto Rico. He acknowledged to The Daily Sun that he could be paid a percentage of any deal. He had three investors waiting in the wings.
In December, three of the five commissioners balked at taking such a step with an airport deemed among the most successful in the nation. Some time after the proposal died at the airport commission, Vasey began communicating with Punta Gorda's new city manager, Greg Murray. Murray told the City Council in early December at the end of a meeting, that Vasey was proposing that the privatization plan could put the city in charge rather than the Airport Authority. The City Council informally agreed to go forward with what some thought was just another presentation. In fact, the city drafted a formal request for the legislature to dissolve the airport authority and hand over control to the city. The council withdrew that request after county commissioners roared in protest.
Murray reiterated to The Daily Sun at the time that Vasey only wanted to offer a presentation to the council.
Mayor Lynn Matthews also said the council was led to believe that state Rep. Michael Grant's office had requested the city takeover. Responding to The Daily Sun, Grant denied having communicated with the city or with Vasey. He said he was not sure the city would be able to run the airport.
Carr told the airport commission that he is not interested in Grant's involvement, and he believes Grant if he suggests he was not involved.
The Daily Sun has reached out to Vasey by phone and email. His phone message system is full. He did not respond to an email request.
