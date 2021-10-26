PORT CHARLOTTE -- The owner of a local landscaping business was arrested by deputies after one of his clients connected him to an alleged illegal litter dumping.
Luis Enrique Munoz, 26, of Port Charlotte, has been charged with littering in excess of 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
The alleged illegal dumping was first reported on Thursday. Deputies responded to reported location on Amicola Street, where a "large pile of waste items" were observed near a vacant lot.
The pile included four old ceiling fans, four new ceiling fan boxes, a grill cover, empty moving boxes, and miscellaneous household waste, according to the arrest report.
The deputies found their first lead in the waste pile — a letter addressed to an Eric Ragland living in North Port.
Deputies made contact with Ragland and showed him pictures of the waste pile. According to the report, he "positively identified" the waste items as things he hired a contracting company to remove from his residence.
Ragland gave deputies the name of the business — Priority Property Landscaping and Handyman Services. The deputies later confirmed that Munoz was registered as the owner of the business.
Deputies subsequently made contact with Munoz, who said he did do that job and also positively identified the waste items. According to the arrest report, Munoz attempted several times to ask if he could simply remove the items instead of being arrested; he was subsequently arrested.
