PORT CHARLOTTE — A North Port contractor was arrested Monday for allegedly dumping used paint buckets, cans and other paint supplies outside a vacant lot in Port Charlotte, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office report.

Through store and order labels left on the paint can lids, deputies were able to track the waste back to James Raymond Johns, 40, owner of Concreations of SW Florida, LLC. 

Johns was charged with littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste, which consisted of several empty one-gallon paint cans, two empty five-gallon paint buckets, used paint roller covers, used paint brushes and two wooden pallets.

While on patrol, deputies found the waste dumped in a wooded area of a vacant lot on Nautilus Terrace near Chamberlain Boulevard.

Deputies were able to trace the material back to a Sherwin Williams store in North Port through the paint can labels detailing the store number and the order number.

That led them to a North Port homeowner who had hired Johns to add a concrete slab extension onto the rear of her residence, as well as to paint it.


Johns was also responsible for disposing of the empty paint cans and took them with him at the completion of the job, according to the homeowner, who had paid him $6,000 for the work. 

Deputies tracked down Johns and told him they had found the paint buckets, cans and other supplies on Nautilus Terrace.

Johns confessed to the deputies and told them he would clean up the material, according to the report.

He met with deputies at the location Monday morning and loaded everything into his vehicle.

Deputies then arrested and charged Johns with felony littering with a $5,000 bond.

Johns has since bonded out of Charlotte County Jail.

