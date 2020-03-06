Local licensing board members struggled with how to handle a delinquent homebuilder who told them he is making progress on unfinished homes.
Mark Southwick of Rhino Custom Homes LLC told the Charlotte County Construction Industry Licensing Board Thursday that in the past month he has personally paid off about $20,000 of the $127,000 in liens on homes he contracted to build. A bank and a homeowner paid off more liens so he’s down to $92,000, he said.
“Unlike most contractors, I actually put on my tools and work,” Southwick told the board at a monthly update he is required to give. The board last month voted to spare his local license, but bar any new building permits until he clears up his liens and finishes work on the outstanding permits. “I painted houses. I steel studded houses, and all the money that I was going to pay a contractor, I’m using to pay liens.”
A half-dozen property owners showed up, however, to protest Southwick’s actions and the board’s decision in February to allow him to keep his local license.
“He may be working on some people’s houses, but he’s not working on mine,” Tina Mcatee told the Sun after the meeting. She and her husband are still out the $188,000 they paid Rhino for a home on Appleton Boulevard in South Gulf Cove, which is just a shell. It was supposed to be done in December, a year after they signed the contract. Today, they have $40,000 left on their $254,000 contract with Southwick, but another local contractor told them it would cost more than $200,000 to finish their home. It has no windows, walls, bathroom or kitchen fixtures. The roof must be rebuilt because the shingles were not installed in time. And it failed the electrical inspection. Subcontractors have placed liens of almost $20,000 on their home for unpaid work.
“He has absolutely no incentive to finish our house, because he doesn’t remember what he did with the money we gave him,” she told the Sun, after being barred from speaking at the meeting.
Southwick has not returned her text messages, she said, although he did extend a building permit.
Southwick told the board that he has about 16 homeowners he is trying to satisfy at this point, and he believes he will only be able to satisfy about 15 of them.
“I want to make all of my customers whole again. I didn’t get into this situation overnight, and I’m not going to get out of it overnight.”
County licensing manager Erin Mullen-Travis told the board, “He is making significant progress on a couple of houses.”
She also said, “If you revoke his license, then no houses get done.”
Board members alternated between scolding Southwick and praising him for continuing to work.
“We want these houses done,” said Board Chairman John Damon.
“As do I?” Southwick said. “I work six days a week.”
“You’re going to need to work six days a week. You’re going to have to think about the seventh,” Damon said. “It was their money at one time. It became your money, so there’s no sympathy.”
Board member Michael Melton said he needs more information.
“I’m more concerned about money owed and percentage complete,” he said. “It’s a massive undertaking.”
Mcatee told the Sun she doesn’t think material suppliers will work with Southwick at this point.
Some board members started talking about whether they would need to revoke Southwick’s local permits, but the board’s lawyer, Rob Berntsson, advised them they could not do that without another hearing. Berntsson also frustrated many members in the audience when he told board they should no longer allow the public to speak, unless they were part of evidence developed by county staff for a hearing.
That left all of the homeowners who attended the meeting with no outlet. A New Jersey woman, Meredith Winner, with an unfinished home in Lee County, said she was asked to leave the meeting. After learning she could not speak, she took to silently waiving giant photographs of her half-built home with toppled pillars.
Southwick must continue meeting with the board monthly.
