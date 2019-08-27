Staff Report
Charlotte County is reminding contractors to prepare for a possible tropical storm this weekend.
“The Charlotte County Community Development Department reminds contractors construction materials and debris can cause significant damage if unsecured during high winds,” a press release states.
Officials urge contractors to begin securing work sites with attention paid to the following:
Identify vulnerable work in progress and determine how best to protect it, and others, from damage.
Be prepared to remove, anchor or restrain everything that could blow away, such as trash, lumber, portable toilets, etc., that can become windblown hazards.
Ensure all construction debris is secured or placed in an on-site dumpster. If dumpsters are half-full or more, consider arranging to have them emptied before the weekend.
Where possible, ensure your on-site dumpster is covered.
If roofing materials are on site, or will be delivered but won’t be installed before this weekend, be prepared to secure them as weather conditions may warrant.
Remove the permit yard card board and job site signage if warranted by weather conditions.
Ensure that erosion control silt fencing is securely installed.
Keep all swales clear.
Charlotte County was included in the five-day forecast cone of Tropical Storm Dorian as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, but officials hadn’t issued evacuation orders or opened any shelters.
“Residents are urged to stay informed about the storm’s progress through local media and emergency alerts and review their family emergency plans,” said county spokesperson Brian Gleason.
You can register for emergency alerts via phone, text or email at AlertCharlotte.com. For more emergency information, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Know Your Zone under Popular Links.
