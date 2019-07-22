By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will conduct prescribed burns at Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County during July and August, according to a Monday press release. Approximately 223 acres will be burned in small, manageable units, according to the district, known as Swiftmud.
Prairie/Shell Creek is located between U.S. Highway 17 and the Peace River, approximately five miles northeast of Punta Gorda.
Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control, as many Floridians witnessed during the state’s wildfire emergency in 2017, the press release stated. There were 60 fires in Charlotte County in 2017 and 58 in 2018. This year, there have been just 18, the Division of Forestry reported.
Some benefits of prescribed burns include reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires, promoting plant diversity, maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat, and maintaining access for public recreation.
The district conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
