PUNTA GORDA — A defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday, following his previous conviction for trafficking narcotics.

Willard Leo McBride, 51, was convicted by a Charlotte County jury last month for one count each of trafficking amphetamine, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.


