PUNTA GORDA — A defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday, following his previous conviction for trafficking narcotics.
Willard Leo McBride, 51, was convicted by a Charlotte County jury last month for one count each of trafficking amphetamine, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.
The State Attorney's Office announced McBride's sentence in a press release Friday morning, stipulating that he had been sentenced as a habitual felony offender due to previous adjudications for drug-related charges.
The most recent charges against McBride arose out of an investigation in 2018, when an undercover deputy and a confidential informant arranged a drug buy from McBride.
During the sting operation, according to authorities, McBride sold 27 grams of methamphetamine and 10 hydromorphone pills out of his truck in a local gas station parking lot.
A warrant was subsequently issued for McBride's arrest, although law enforcement couldn't find him until 2019.
In addition to his prison term, McBride was also sentenced to complete 10 years of drug offender probation and pay more than $51,000 in court fees and fines.
Assistant State Attorney Scott Patterson and Assistant State Attorney Nolan Deming prosecuted the case.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.